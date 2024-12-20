Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Unstoppable AI Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

3 Unstoppable AI Stocks to Buy if There’s a Stock Market Sell-Off

Sell-offs are not the harbinger of doom they may seem at first glance. In fact, they could be opportunities.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
A person uses and AI chat bot

Source: Getty Images

Stock market sell-offs can feel like storm clouds on a sunny day. These sell-offs often stem from a combination of factors, including investor panic, poor corporate earnings, rising interest rates, or geopolitical tensions. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently highlighted that global financial markets might be underestimating risks related to increasing geopolitical uncertainties — a potential spark for volatility. While this may unsettle some, sell-offs are not the harbinger of doom they may seem at first glance. In fact, they could be opportunities, especially for those interested in artificial intelligence (AI).

WELL Health

Let’s start with WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), a leader in healthcare technology. WELL has grown rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of telehealth and digital healthcare solutions. In its most recent earnings report, WELL demonstrated impressive growth, with quarterly revenue jumping 23.1% year over year to nearly $958 million.

The AI stock’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also showed strong performance. Emphasizing profitability alongside growth. WELL is leveraging AI to enhance patient care and streamline operations, making it a standout in a sector poised for AI-driven disruption. With shares still trading below the 52-week high, a sell-off could offer an even better entry point into this innovative company.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is riding the AI wave through its advanced manufacturing and supply chain solutions. Celestica’s latest earnings revealed revenue of $9.24 billion, reflecting a robust 22.3% year-over-year increase. The AI stock is effectively integrating AI to optimize manufacturing processes, boost efficiency, and reduce costs, making it a pivotal player in industrial AI applications.

Over the past year, Celestica’s stock has surged, nearly tripling in value, demonstrating market confidence in its ability to deliver. Even so, a broader market downturn could create a temporary dip, offering a prime buying opportunity for long-term growth investors.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), a leader in supply chain management, has also embraced AI to revolutionize operations for its clients. In its most recent quarter, Kinaxis reported a 12.4% increase in revenue year over year, reaching $471 million. Its cloud-based AI-powered solutions enable businesses to navigate supply chain complexities with agility and precision, making it indispensable in an era where supply chain disruptions are the norm.

Kinaxis boasts a strong balance sheet, with nearly $300 million in cash and minimal debt, positioning it well for future growth. Despite its premium valuation, a sell-off could allow investors to acquire shares of this high-potential company at a more attractive price.

Why AI?

But why focus on AI stocks during a sell-off? The simple answer is growth potential. AI is transforming industries, from healthcare and logistics to manufacturing and beyond. The demand for AI-driven solutions is expected to grow exponentially, making companies like WELL, CLS, and KXS long-term winners. A sell-off is like a temporary sale, allowing you to buy into this growth story without paying full price. Plus, these companies have demonstrated resilience, with strong management teams and solid financial performance to weather market volatility.

Another reason sell-offs are golden opportunities is the role in dollar-cost averaging. For investors who consistently invest over time, a sell-off lowers the average purchase price of shares, improving long-term returns. It’s like buying your favourite products during a clearance sale. These are the same great items, but they are just temporarily discounted.

Bottom line

While a stock market sell-off might sound alarming, it’s actually a natural and healthy part of market cycles. For forward-thinking investors, it represents a rare chance to buy into high-quality growth stocks at reduced prices. AI stocks like WELL Health, Celestica, and Kinaxis are not just surviving but thriving, with robust earnings, strong growth trajectories, and a central role in shaping the future. So, the next time markets wobble, remember: it’s not just a sell-off. It’s a buying opportunity waiting to be seized.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

