1 Soaring Stock I'd Buy Now With No Hesitation

1 Soaring Stock I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has cooled in recent weeks, but the longer-term momentum is worth getting behind in 2025.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

Some high-quality Canadian stocks are worth pouncing on whenever they experience a lengthy period of correction or consolidation. Indeed, it’s the types of wonderful businesses that you can pick up with little or no hesitation on weakness that tend to be the best names to stash away for decades at a time. Undoubtedly, headwinds and macro pressures can always weigh down a name. But as long as the fundamentals and moat width are still there, I think that buying on dips could provide investors with a chance of getting slightly more dividend yield at a slightly better discount.

With the TSX Index running out of steam while the tech-heavier S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 exchanges look to make new highs ahead of Donald Trump’s second term, I think there’s value for those who’ve been sitting around waiting for that much-anticipated correction.

Indeed, it’s the U.S. stocks that I think are overdue for a mild 5-15% pullback, with the TSX Index that may very well hold its own as it attempts to play catch up with the hotter indices south of the border. Of course, it’s hard to tell when investors will rotate from the high-tech innovators and back into the old economy and value plays.

Either way, the weak loonie, which recently slipped below US$0.70 for the first time in a long time, and the recent weakness in the TSX Index, I believe, partially bakes in the potential headwinds and setbacks that may hit in a matter of weeks.

Regardless, I think the following lukewarm TSX stock I’ll share with you today is worth buying if you’ve got an investment horizon that exceeds three years.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is down just over 7% from its highs. However, the longer-term momentum still seems worth backing, with the name up an impressive 93% in the last five years. Sure, the momentum has slowed, but I think there are catalysts that could renew such momentum in 2025.

First, Couche-Tard hopes to close its gigantic 7-Eleven deal, a historic acquisition that could unlock tremendous value for investors willing to stick around through the integration period. Of course, the deal could drag on for several quarters as 7-Eleven’s parent company looks to explore alternative options moving forward.

Either way, I think Couche-Tard has the tools to get the deal done in the new year. Whether or not it can happen in a friendly manner, though, remains the big question. Such a deal could help Couche-Tard power many years’ worth of next-level earnings growth. And, of course, if the deal never comes to be, there are ample other merger and acquisition targets worth going after.

Second, the stock looks quite cheap at 20.9 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). Given its pace of growth and the fact that it’s a consumer staple, I think a multiple closer to 25 times could be in the cards, especially if the company can land deals in the coming two to three years.

With shares up over 12% from 52-week lows, I’d not sleep on the name as investors seek low-tech growth plays that can ride higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

