Is Couche-Tard Stock a Buy Now?

Is Couche-Tard Stock a Buy Now?

Couche-Tard stock is worth consideration for long-term investors, especially on dips.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.


Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) has long been a top performing consumer discretionary stock, and its consistent track record of growth and wealth creation for investors has made it a blue-chip stock worth watching. But with the stock’s recent price action raising some questions, is it still a strong buy today?

A legacy of growth and resilience

Since its founding in 1980, Couche-Tard has grown from a small Quebec-based convenience store operator to a global powerhouse. With approximately 16,700 locations spanning across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company has built its success on strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that have expanded its footprint and diversified its offerings. Couche-Tard’s network includes not only convenience stores but also road transportation fueling stations, which drive significant foot traffic and increase sales of higher-margin products.

More than half of its locations are in Canada and the United States, with a growing presence in Europe and Asia. The company is also looking to the future, having begun installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in North America after a successful pilot in Norway. This move positions Couche-Tard to take advantage of the expanding EV market.

Consistent long-term performance

Over the last decade, Couche-Tard has delivered impressive annualized total returns of nearly 13%, turning an initial $10,000 investment into approximately $33,846. When dividends are reinvested, that figure rises to about $34,790, showcasing the power of compounding at work. While the dividend yield is modest, the stock’s ability to generate steady earnings, even during economic downturns, is a key factor in its long-term appeal.

The company has proven to be recession-resistant, with earnings that remain relatively stable during tough economic times. When earnings do dip, they rebound quickly, which bodes well for long-term stock price appreciation. Couche-Tard’s consistent growth in earnings per share has driven its steady rise in stock price, making it a good consideration for patient investors.

Challenges and opportunities ahead

That said, 2024 has seen the stock struggle to gain significant momentum, with only a 6% increase over the past year. Technically, its stock price action draws out a “W” shape this year with no clear break to new highs. For investors looking for a breakout, the stock needs to clear the resistance level around $85 to push higher.

Valuation-wise, Couche-Tard appears fairly priced. Trading at $80.59 per share, it has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of approximately 19.8, which aligns with its expected earnings growth rate of 10% annually over the next couple of years. Analysts have set a 12-month price target of $91, suggesting a near-term upside potential of about 13%.

The company’s management remains optimistic about growth prospects, particularly through acquisitions in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the fragmented U.S. market. Approximately 60% of U.S. convenience stores are still individually owned, leaving ample room for Couche-Tard to expand its footprint. Additionally, the company is focusing on organic growth strategies to help drive its future success.

A reliable dividend stock

Couche-Tard is also an attractive choice for dividend-growth investors. The company has increased its dividend for about 14 consecutive years, with an amazing 15-year dividend growth rate of 24%. Investors who bought the stock 15 years ago would have seen their yield increase from about 1% to a remarkable 20% yield on cost, demonstrating the powerful effects of compound growth.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Is Couche-Tard stock a buy?

While Couche-Tard’s stock has not shown explosive growth in recent months, its long-term track record of resilience, steady earnings growth, and consistent dividend increases make it a good consideration for long-term investors. If the stock can break through key resistance levels, it may be poised for further gains. With its focus on both acquisitions and organic growth, Couche-Tard continues to be a solid choice for those seeking both stability and growth in the convenience store and retail sector.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

