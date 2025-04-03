Member Login
1 Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold for a Long Haul

Now is the time to take advantage of this top-notch Canadian stock, buying it while it’s still down.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Thinking about investing in the Canadian stock market often leads folks to consider the big banks. Right now, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) might be catching the eye of investors who are in it for the long haul. Sometimes, when the market takes a bit of a dip, it can create chances to buy good quality stocks at a bit of a discount. It looks like we might be seeing one of those situations with TD Bank.

A solid large-cap

TD Bank is one of the biggest financial players in Canada, offering all sorts of banking services right across North America. Yet right now, the stock is still down 7% from 52-week highs. This kind of drop can make investors who are looking for good value in the financial sector sit up and take notice.

To get a better idea of how TD Bank is doing, we can take a peek at the most recent earnings report. For the first three months of 2025, TD Bank reported a net income of $3.28 billion. That’s a little bit less than the $3.35 billion they made during the same period the year before. Even though the profit dipped slightly, the bank’s revenue stayed pretty steady at $10.73 billion.

There have been a few things that have likely contributed to the recent drop in TD Bank’s stock price. One factor has been some regulatory hurdles. There’s been increased attention on their anti-money laundering practices, and this kind of scrutiny can make investors a little uneasy. On top of that, the financial industry as a whole has been facing some broader challenges. Things like interest rates going up and down and general uncertainty about the economy can have an impact on all financial institutions.

More to watch

However, when you dig a bit deeper into TD Bank’s fundamentals, things still look quite solid. The Canadian stock has a strong capital position, which basically means they have a good buffer of funds to absorb any unexpected losses. TD’s common equity tier-one (CET1) ratio, which is a key measure of a bank’s financial strength, is at 12.3%. That’s comfortably above what the regulators require it to have.

Another positive sign is TD’s return on equity (ROE), which stands at 14.8%. This tells us that the Canadian stock is doing a pretty good job of using the money that shareholders have invested to generate profits. Plus, TD Bank has a long history of consistently paying dividends. Right now, the dividend yield is around 4.9%, which can be quite attractive for investors who are looking for a regular income stream from their investments.

Looking to the future, TD Bank has a couple of key areas they are focusing on. One is digital transformation, which means it’s working on using technology more and more to improve its services and reach customers in new ways. It’s also looking to grow its presence in the United States market.

Bottom line

So, considering all of this, investing in TD Bank at its current price could potentially offer some good long-term benefits. The Canadian stock’s underlying strength, strategic plans for the future, and commitment to returning value to shareholders seem to position it well for growth over time. While there might still be some short-term challenges and the stock price could still fluctuate, the recent dip might indeed represent a chance for investors with a longer-term view to buy into a solid Canadian financial institution.

As with any investment, it’s really important to do your own thorough research before making any decisions. Think about your own financial situation, what your long-term goals are, and how much risk you are comfortable taking on. The stock market can have its ups and downs, so it’s always wise to make informed choices that align with your personal circumstances.

