With 1% week-to-date gains, the TSX Composite seems on track to end its two-week losing streak.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 27

The Canadian stock market continued to climb for the third consecutive session on Tuesday ahead of the holiday break, supported by strength across sectors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 98 points, or 0.4%, in the shortened trading session to settle at 24,847.

While all key market sectors ended the session in the green, strong gains in technology, real estate, and industrial stocks were the primary drivers of the market rally as investors showed renewed confidence in growth-oriented sectors. In addition, strengthening commodity prices added another layer of support, boosting resource-heavy sectors.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

ATS and BlackBerry were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by over 4%.

Shares of Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, rising 2.8% to $13.13 per share. This rally in VET stock came a day after the Calgary-based energy producer told investors that it will acquire Westbrick Energy, which is expected to add 50,000 boe/d to its production.

The deal is also expected to generate $275 million in 2025 net operating income and over $110 million in free cash flow, giving a boost to Vermilion’s drilling inventory and operational scale. Despite recent optimism, however, VET stock is down about 18% year to date.

In contrast, Denison Mines and Jamieson Wellness slipped by at least 1.8% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, TC Energy, BlackBerry, Barrick Gold, and Veren were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices were mixed early Friday morning, which could keep resource-heavy sectors on the TSX relatively stable at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest U.S. crude oil stockpile data this morning as it could influence energy stocks and broader sentiment in commodity markets. Meanwhile, the TSX Composite seems on track to end its two-week losing streak as it currently trades with 1% week-to-date gains.

Market movers on the TSX today