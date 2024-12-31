Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy With Yields of 6% or More

3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy With Yields of 6% or More

These three top TSX stocks offer both dividend growth and sky-high yields, making them some of the best to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

There’s no question that some of the best investments to buy for long-term wealth building are dividend growth stocks. They offer the perfect balance of passive income today and the potential for consistent growth in the future.

Furthermore, high-quality dividend growth stocks – those with reliable operations, a strong track record of increasing their payouts, and a generous yield that adds significant value to your portfolio – are stocks you can buy and hold for decades.

So, if you’re looking for top-notch investments to help grow your passive income, here are three of the best dividend growth stocks to buy right now, each with a yield of 6% or more.

A leading renewable energy stock

Plenty of industries offer significant long-term growth potential, but one of the best to buy into today is green energy. Furthermore, while there are plenty of high-quality companies to consider, few companies in the green energy sector can match the scale and growth potential of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

With global investments in renewable energy accelerating, Brookfield Renewable is perfectly positioned to deliver both stable income and long-term growth, making it one of the best dividend growth stocks to buy now.

Plus, as one of the largest renewable energy platforms in the world, Brookfield owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy storage assets across multiple continents, ensuring stable and diversified operations. This is one of the most significant reasons why it’s one of the best dividend stocks to buy now.

In addition, Brookfield’s strong track record is one of its most attractive features. Management targets total returns of 12% to 15% annually over the long term, underpinned by consistent growth in cash flows. Additionally, the company aims to increase its distribution by 5% to 9% annually, offering investors consistent passive income growth.

Therefore, with Brookfield trading off its highs and offering a current dividend yield of 6%, well above its five-year average forward yield of 4.4%, it’s undoubtedly one of the best dividend growth stocks to buy now.

A top telecom stock with impressive dividend growth

When it comes to stable income and consistent dividend growth, Telus (TSX:T) is one of the best stocks you can buy now.

As one of Canada’s leading telecom providers, Telus offers millions of customers essential services like wireless, internet, and TV, generating massive and predictable cash flow every quarter.

So it’s no surprise, given the consistent cash flow generation, that one of Telus’s key attributes is its impressive track record of dividend increases.

As Telus continues to expand its operations and consequently generate more and more cash flow, the company has consistently raised its payout. Furthermore, after Telus’ shares have sold off in recent weeks, the dividend yield has now climbed to a hopping 8.4%, significantly higher than its five-year average of 5.5%.

Plus, in addition to its dependable dividend, Telus is positioned for growth through its ongoing investments in 5G technology, fiber-optic infrastructure, and innovative digital businesses like health and agriculture technology.

Therefore, when you consider its growth potential, sustainable dividend and ultra-cheap valuation today, it’s clear that Telus is one of the best dividend growth stocks to buy today.

A top dividend growth stock to buy in the energy sector

In addition to Brookfield and Telus, a list of the best dividend growth stocks to buy in Canada would not be complete without Enbridge (TSX:ENB), the energy infrastructure giant.

Few stocks in Canada are as reliable as Enbridge. With its vast network of pipelines transporting oil and natural gas across North America, Enbridge generates steady cash flows backed by long-term contracts and regulated operations.

Furthermore, Enbridge has skillfully diversified its operations to mitigate risk while maintaining a focused approach that preserves synergies and maximizes cost savings.

Therefore, with all the consistent cash flow generation, Enbridge is constantly reinvesting in future growth and returning cash to investors. Right now, Enbridge offers a compelling dividend yield of 6.3%.

Furthermore, in addition to the impressive yield, Enbridge also keeps its payout ratio low to ensure the dividend’s sustainability going forward, a key reason why it’s been able to increase its dividend for 29 consecutive years now.

So if you’re looking for high-quality stocks to buy and hold long term, there’s no question Enbridge is one of the best dividend growth stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock continues to struggle, but with an ultra-high dividend yield, could it be a good long-term option for investors?

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Bullish on Cargojet Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet stock has a long and storied history of growth and slumps, but now might be a great time to…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stars to Add to Your 2025 Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $10,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to consistent income, buying these two dividend stocks now could set you up for strong long-term growth potential.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

5 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for the top secrets of TFSA millionaires, you've come to the right place.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $200

| Daniel Da Costa

These two dividend stocks have reliable operations and impressive long-term growth potential, making them two of the best to buy…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Building a Resilient Portfolio With Canadian Dividend Aristocrats in 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you seeking stability in 2025? Discover how Canadian Dividend Aristocrats can fortify your portfolio with battle-tested stocks that keep…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $1,600 in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus stock is one of two TSX stocks yielding more than 8%, and well suited for passive dividend income generation.

Read more »