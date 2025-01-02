Member Login
Home » Investing » Get Set for Success: My Top 2 Canadian Stock Picks for 2025

Get Set for Success: My Top 2 Canadian Stock Picks for 2025

These top Canadian stocks are set to deliver impressive financials in 2025, which will push their stock prices higher.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market delivered an impressive performance in 2024, with the benchmark index climbing around 18%. As for 2025, there are reasons to believe this upward momentum could continue. Factors such as a lower interest rate environment, rising demand for power and energy, and ongoing investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure are expected to push stocks higher. Against this background, here are my top two Canadian stocks with solid fundamentals that are set for success.

Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is a leading dry-type transformers and power quality products manufacturer. The company is witnessing strong demand for its custom products from emerging sectors like data centres. Thanks to this momentum, Hammond Power Solutions stock gained over 58% in 2024 and is up over 1,024% in three years.

Despite this notable jump in share price, Hammond Power Solutions will likely benefit from the increasing activity in sectors such as data centres, healthcare, and infrastructure. Moreover, its focus on expanding capacity positions it well to capitalize on higher demand. Additionally, Hammond’s backlog has been growing steadily, reflecting strong booking momentum. This backlog provides a solid foundation for sustained revenue growth in the coming years.

Hammond Power Solutions is well-positioned to benefit from the continued electrification of power systems, the reshoring of manufacturing to North America, and increased investment in infrastructure. The global demand for power and data will support the company’s growth.

Further, the acquisition of Micron Industries broadens its reach. It opens doors to a diverse set of original equipment manufacturers (OEM), paving the way for incremental growth in power quality and related products.

Overall, Hammond Power Solutions is poised to deliver solid growth in 2025, driven by power and data infrastructure demand. Further, a rebound in commercial construction and industrial markets could accelerate its growth rate and support its share price.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) manufactures electronics, develops hardware platforms, and provides supply chain solutions. The company is witnessing strong demand in its Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) business, which includes its Communications and Enterprise (servers and storage) end markets. Further, continued investment in data centre infrastructure, with robust demand for networking switches within Celestica’s hardware platform solutions (HPS) portfolio, supports its growth.

Thanks to this solid demand, Celestica stock jumped about 242% in 2024, significantly outperforming the broader markets. Moreover, solid revenue growth and improvements contributed to a healthy margin expansion.

Celestica is poised to benefit from ongoing investments in AI infrastructure in 2025. The company is investing in modular AI/ML systems and rack-scale solutions, with a focus on customizable AI silicon, which augurs well for long-term growth.

Beyond the AI boom, Celestica is set to benefit from a rebound in its Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) business, which serves the aerospace, defence, and industrial markets. Further, the company’s management remains optimistic about its Industrial and Smart Energy segments and expects a return to growth in 2025.

With favourable trends across AI and defence spending, Celestica is poised for continued growth in 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How Canadians Can Earn $5,200 Tax-Free in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Are you looking for reliable tax-free passive income in your TFSA? Learn why Brookfield Infrastructure's high yield, dividend growth history,…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Tech Stocks

Down 31%: Buy This TSX Tech Stock Hand Over Fist

| Adam Othman

A bearish stock in a bullish sector is usually not a "safe" pick, but there are exceptions, including a tech…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

With a solid 18% gain in 2024, the TSX Composite posted its best performance since 2021.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Safe Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Jitendra Parashar

You can consider these two safe Canadian stocks for under $200 right now without worrying about near-term market uncertainties.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy With Yields of 6% or More

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top TSX stocks offer both dividend growth and sky-high yields, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock continues to struggle, but with an ultra-high dividend yield, could it be a good long-term option for investors?

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Bullish on Cargojet Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cargojet stock has a long and storied history of growth and slumps, but now might be a great time to…

Read more »