Member Login
Home » Investing » Maximizing Returns: How to Best Use Your TFSA in 2025

Maximizing Returns: How to Best Use Your TFSA in 2025

Canadians should explore solid dividend stocks like these two that have upside potential for their TFSAs to maximize returns.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the most powerful tools available for building wealth in Canada. It allows you to grow your savings without the burden of taxes. In 2025, the key to maximizing returns in your TFSA will be to make strategic investment choices that leverage both the tax advantages of the account and the potential of the stock market.

The TFSA is not just for saving

While saving is the first step to building wealth, investing those savings is what can truly accelerate your returns. With a TFSA, any growth — whether from interest, dividends, or capital gains — is tax-free. In other words, the money you earn within the account isn’t subject to taxation, making it a fantastic vehicle for long-term growth.

Both the Canadian and U.S. stock markets are trading near their all-time highs. While this could spark concerns about a potential pullback, there are still opportunities to maximize returns in your TFSA. It’s important to remember that market fluctuations are part of the investment landscape, and with the right strategy, you can still capitalize on gains while minimizing risk.

Finding value in a high market

Despite the market’s high levels, there are still pockets of value to be found. While stocks are generally more volatile than bonds, which are considered safer investments, they also tend to offer higher returns over the long term. The key to success in 2025 is to identify solid companies that are trading at attractive valuations, even when broader markets seem expensive.

For example, Canadian stocks such as Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) are reasonable investments at current levels. With a dividend yield of 5.4%, TD Bank provides an income stream that outpaces the current one-year Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) rate of around 4%. Although GICs guarantee principal protection, investing in stocks like TD Bank can provide greater returns over time — despite the inherent risks.

Low-risk dividend stocks for steady growth

For investors seeking stability with decent returns, solid dividend stocks can be a great choice within a TFSA. Toronto-Dominion Bank is a prime example. Currently trading at $77.78 per share, TD is priced about 12% below its long-term valuation, making it a relatively low-risk option for investors looking for consistent income and growth potential. Over time, as TD Bank eventually reverts to higher growth, the stock could deliver total returns of around 13% per year.

Another stock idea for 2025 is Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF), which has proven itself as a reliable dividend payer since 2004. Offering a monthly dividend yield of 4.5%, Exchange Income also has impressive growth potential. In 2024, the stock rose by 31%, with total return — including dividends — reaching a remarkable 36%. While its valuation is now higher, it still has upside potential, with estimates indicating a 23% return over the next year.

The Foolish investor takeaway

As you enter 2025, the key to maximizing your TFSA returns lies in making informed, strategic investments. You might want to focus on dividend stocks that offer both income and growth potential, like Toronto-Dominion Bank and Exchange Income. By balancing risk and reward and staying patient, your TFSA can be a powerful tool for growing your wealth in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Exchange Income and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Retirement

Retirees: 3 Big Changes Coming to CPP and OAS in 2025!

| Andrew Button

You can supplement your CPP and OAS with ETFs like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV).

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks and Create $611.52 in Dividend Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income doesn't have to be difficult. These two investments offer growth, but you can lock up some dividends each…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors looking to make millionaire status should consider these lesser-known secrets.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? 2 Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Are you looking for tariff-proof TSX stocks? Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock and a resilient franchisor could weather the…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock has had its time in the sun, and now billionaires are trimming back investments to put them elsewhere.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Is Bank of Nova Scotia Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia enjoyed a big rally in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Retirement

Here’s How Much 35-Year-Old Canadians Need Now to Retire at 65

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA can be the perfect place to grow your retirement income, and if you're 35, here's how much you…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Tech Stocks

How to Strategically Invest Your TFSA in 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) represent two of the best investments to put into a TFSA right…

Read more »