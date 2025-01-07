Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 7

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, January 7

TSX benchmark could face another day of cautious trading as investors weigh mixed commodity prices against ongoing political and economic uncertainties.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities started the week with heightened volatility after rising for three straight sessions, as political uncertainty loomed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing his intention to resign as party leader and prime minister once a new leader is selected. Despite opening 95 points higher than its previous closing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed the volatile session with a 74-point decline at 25,000, down 0.3% for the day.

While all key sectors, except technology, ended the session in negative territory, the market selloff was mainly led by healthcare, mining, and real estate stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Orla Mining, Brookfield Business Partners, Aecon Group, and Bird Construction were the worst-performing TSX stocks, with each witnessing at least 4.7% value erosion.

In contrast, shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB) jumped nearly 10% to $5.86 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally came after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce significantly raised its target price on BB stock from $3.70 to $6 per share. In another update, the Waterloo-based software firm unveiled a cloud-based framework called QNX Cabin.

BlackBerry’s QNX Cabin framework focuses on accelerating the development of software-defined digital cockpits for vehicles by allowing developers to design, test, and refine code in the cloud. With recent gains, BB stock has soared by 96% over the last five months.

EQB, Superior Plus, and NFI Group were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they climbed by at least 4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Suncor Energy stood out as the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were largely mixed in early morning trading on Tuesday, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

Despite domestic PMI (purchasing managers index) data for December, Canadian investors will also keep an eye on the monthly non-manufacturing PMI and job openings from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks. Overall, the TSX benchmark could experience another day of cautious trading as investors weigh mixed commodity prices against ongoing political and economic uncertainties.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, EQB, NFI Group, and Superior Plus. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, January 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors could react to the speculative report of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s expected resignation as political uncertainty may weigh…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Firm commodity prices could continue to lift the TSX Composite benchmark at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, January 2

| Jitendra Parashar

With a solid 18% gain in 2024, the TSX Composite posted its best performance since 2021.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite a 4% decline so far in December, the TSX Composite Index still trades with strong 17.5% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stock Market

Key Sectors Set to Drive Growth in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Sectors such as information technology and communication services are expected to drive earnings growth in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite declining by 3.3% so far in December, the TSX Composite still trades with solid 18.3% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

worry concern
Stock Market

Is ATD Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

ATD stock is among the largest companies in Canada and trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 27

| Jitendra Parashar

With 1% week-to-date gains, the TSX Composite seems on track to end its two-week losing streak.

Read more »