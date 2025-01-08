Member Login
Home » Investing » The Case for Canadian Stocks: Why the TSX Still Has Value in 2025

The Case for Canadian Stocks: Why the TSX Still Has Value in 2025

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is getting way too cheap after falling close to new 52-week depths.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

The U.S. stock market is getting a tad hot going into 2025. For some, it may be a tad too hot to handle, at least for the most part. And though there has been chatter of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom ending in some sort of massive bubble bursting, I think we’re far away from any sort of bubble.

That said, I think a good 10-25% correction would do this bull market a lot of good, as some of the froth is taken out of some of the more euphoric corners of the stock market. Indeed, just check the top 10 performers in the S&P 500 list, and you’ll see that some of the gains are concentrated in just a handful of names.

Either way, I don’t think investors should hit the panic button over a correction, pullback, or bursting of the bubble just because 2025 has been a rather rocky start for stocks. That’s not to say you should ignore the big names who are urging investors to exercise just a bit more caution.

Be cautious with overvalued names. Stick with value!

Recently, Oaktree’s Howard Marks noted elevated valuations and that they should not be ignored just because there’s an artificial intelligence (AI) boom on the horizon. Though I respect Marks, only time will tell if AI actually translates to profitability growth in the near term. Indeed, such growth could justify extended valuations and keep stocks going without having to end in any sort of tears.

So, where should investors look for value in this new year? I think the U.S. tech names are somewhat frothy. Here in Canada, your average TSX stock is far from being overvalued. In fact, some quality names are trading at huge discounts to their historical averages, making them great bets if you’re in the belief that the next market sell-off will see a flock of investors dump growth for those value names.

If you’re bullish on value (as opposed to growth, especially AI-driven growth), Canadian stocks are where you’ll want to look. And with the loonie limping into 2025, there’s never been a better time to skew Canadian over American or even international with your next big stock purchase.

Restaurant Brands: A steep bargain to pick up today

Consider shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR), which recently slipped to around 52-week lows at $90 and change per share. Indeed, the fast-food firm behind beloved brands like Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen looks severely undervalued after taking a beating last year.

At a mere 15.7 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), I’d argue that the defensive dividend grower is an absolute bargain hiding in plain sight. Indeed, it’s close to the cheapest I’ve seen the name in many years. And though there are quite a few challenges in store in 2025, as consumers continue to seek the best value menus, I still think it’s a good idea to pick up the name while it’s down.

At the end of the day, the cash cow has wonderful brands and the means to pick up serious traction in international markets. Sure, the latest quarterly numbers were rough. But the long-term narrative is still very much in play. For those willing to ride out the storm, there could be significant and lowly correlated gains in store for 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

An investor uses a tablet
Investing

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock is a reasonable buy here for income and total returns over the next five years.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

There are many strong plays in the market at any given time, each with its risk/reward ratio, and every investor's…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

8% Yield and More! Here’s Another Passive-Income Stock to Stash in a TFSA

| Puja Tayal

It is time to stash in passive-income inventory in your new TFSA contribution room for 2025. This stock can give…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the ongoing political uncertainty, TSX investors will keep a close eye on U.S. economic data and the…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: This Tax Break is a Life Hack

| Andrew Button

As a married couple, you can save money with tax breaks and invest it in stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Investing

3 Stocks That Could Deliver a Start-of-Year Pop

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking for a pop to kick off 2025, here are three top Canadian stocks that may certainly be…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to double your TFSA, then it's going to take a few little tricks and some consistency. Oh,…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock has dropped back after a 2024 climb, but that should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a…

Read more »