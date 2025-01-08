Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest $3,000 in 2025

Where to Invest $3,000 in 2025

These Canadian stocks are poised to deliver solid financials in 2025 and beyond, enabling them to deliver above-average returns.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian benchmark index trended higher in 2024, with top TSX stocks witnessing solid gains. Moderation in inflation, interest rate cuts, and increased investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boosted investors’ sentiments, driving the equity market higher.

In 2025, the lower interest rate environment, ongoing investments in AI, and digital transformation could continue to support the rally in stocks. So, if you plan to invest $3,000 in stocks, here are a few fundamentally strong stocks to buy now.

ADENTRA

ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN) is a compelling stock to buy in 2025. This distributor of architectural building products is well-positioned to capitalize on improving economic conditions, including moderating inflation and a likely decline in interest rates. These factors will likely drive a rebound in demand, boosting the company’s organic volumes and overall performance. Additionally, strategic acquisitions will contribute to its top-line growth.

The company is well-positioned to capitalize on favourable trends in its core markets, including repair and remodelling, residential and commercial sectors. Moreover, the company is taking steps to enhance profitability. ADENTRA’s focus on acquiring higher-margin businesses, expanding sales of ready-to-install products, leveraging its global sourcing program, and implementing strategic pricing and asset management initiatives is expected to enhance profitability and boost its share price.

The company’s management anticipates favourable building market conditions in the second half of 2025 and beyond, which will drive its financials. Further, ADENTRA is poised to generate robust cash flows, enabling it to reduce debt and pursue additional acquisitions from its strong mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline. These cash flows could further support higher dividend payments, offering investors growth and income.

In summary, ADENTRA is a solid investment for 2025 and beyond, providing a compelling blend of growth prospects and income generation.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is another attractive stock to buy now for 2025 and beyond. The electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions provider is poised to capitalize on the aggressive investments in AI infrastructure.

Celestica has seen robust demand for its networking switches, a key component of its Hardware Platform Solutions (HPS) business. This demand has been instrumental in driving the company’s financial performance and stock price. In fact, Celestica’s stock has surged approximately 278% over the past year, reflecting growing momentum in areas like servers, storage, and networking.

With AI infrastructure investments expected to continue at a rapid pace, the momentum behind Celestica’s stock appears sustainable. Celestica is well-positioned to capture a larger share of hyperscaler spending and deliver solid financials.

While hyperscalers are major players in AI infrastructure investments, Celestica also benefits from the spending of digital-native enterprises and specialized AI cloud providers. These organizations are pouring resources into building advanced infrastructure, opening additional high-growth opportunities for Celestica. The company’s expertise in designing advanced hardware and delivering tailored solutions enables it to meet the unique needs of these clients. This ability to offer customized, high-value solutions allows Celestica to tap into high-margin growth areas and further strengthen its market position.

Overall, Celestica is well-positioned to deliver solid revenue growth and margin expansion in 2025, which will support its share price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adentra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Andrew Walker

Some Canadian banks are giving back recent gains. Is the dip a good opportunity to buy?

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Stock Market

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Aditya Raghunath

Uncover three proven strategies used by TFSA millionaires to build significant tax-free wealth. Learn how successful investors transform their TFSAs…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Best of Both Worlds: 2 TSX Champions Offering Growth and 4.5% Yields

| Jitendra Parashar

These two growth-oriented TSX stocks also reward their investors with attractive dividends so that you won’t have to compromise growth…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Investing

3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Daniel Da Costa

These three growth stocks have high-quality operations and significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to buy right…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Investing

Prediction: 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Winners

| Sneha Nahata

Buy these TSX stocks with solid fundamentals and promising growth potential to achieve above-average returns a decade from now.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Cannabis Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks With Strong Momentum for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica Inc. (TSX:CLS) stock and Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock have sustained strong price growth momentum for a long time.  Here’s why…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Are Raising Payouts Again

| Kay Ng

Canadian Dividend Aristocrats are a good place to start investigating potential dividend stocks to buy.

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

3 Top Information Technology Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-growth IT stocks offer enticing buying opportunities.

Read more »