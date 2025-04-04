Member Login
Market Dip: Opportunity or Risk This April?

Market Dip: Opportunity or Risk This April?

This market dip might have investors worried, but should they be excited instead?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Market dips can certainly make investors feel a bit uneasy. When stock prices start to decline, the big question that often comes to mind is whether this is a good time to buy or if it’s a sign of more trouble ahead. As of writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has seen some movement, influenced by various economic factors, including some recent policy announcements.

One notable event that has caught attention is the introduction of new tariffs by U.S. president Donald Trump. These tariffs have raised concerns among investors about their potential effects on international trade and overall economic growth. This has led to increased volatility in the market. During times like these, investors often look for stability in sectors that are known for their ability to hold up well, even when the economy faces challenges.

Consider CNQ

The energy sector has historically been a cornerstone of the Canadian economy. Companies that have strong infrastructure and consistent demand for their products often show resilience when the market experiences market dips. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a prominent player in this sector. As of writing, CNQ’s stock is trading at around $39, and the company has a market value of approximately $88 billion. The company has shown consistent performance. This is supported by its diverse range of assets and efficient way of operating.  

In its most recent earnings report, which was released in March 2025, Canadian Natural Resources reported strong financial results. The company achieved net earnings of $1.5 billion for the quarter. This is a solid increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This performance really highlights CNQ’s ability to navigate market challenges effectively while still delivering strong results.

Also, BCE

Another sector that has been getting attention for its stability is telecommunications. Companies that provide essential services often maintain steady performance, even when the economy slows down. BCE (TSX:BCE), which is one of Canada’s leading telecom providers, is a good example of this kind of stability. As of today writing, BCE’s stock is trading at approximately $32.30 Canadian, and the company has a market value of about $29.4 billion. BCE also offers a robust dividend yield. This can be particularly appealing to investors who are focused on generating income from their investments.  

In its latest earnings report from February 2025, BCE reported operating revenues of $6.5 billion for the fourth quarter. This was a 2.5% increase compared to the same period the year before. The net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $700 million, demonstrating the company’s consistent ability to be profitable.

Bottom line

Investing during a market dip requires careful thought. While sectors like energy and telecommunications might offer potential opportunities for investors, it’s really important to consider your own financial goals and how much risk you are comfortable taking. Spreading your investments across different sectors and focusing on companies that have solid underlying businesses can help reduce the potential risks associated with market volatility.  

Market dips can present both challenges and opportunities for investors. By doing thorough research and considering sectors that have historically performed well during times of economic uncertainty, investors can make more informed decisions about where to put their money. Companies like Canadian Natural Resources and BCE serve as examples of businesses that have shown resilience and the potential for growth even amid recent fluctuations in the market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

