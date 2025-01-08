Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock is a reasonable buy here for income and total returns over the next five years.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN) has long been a favourite for investors seeking stability and steady income in the utility space. In the last 10 years, while averaging a nice cash distribution yield of approximately 4.6%, it delivered total returns at a compound annual growth rate of about 14%, eclipsing the Canadian stock market return of about 9% in the period.

The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets across key sectors of infrastructure: utilities, transportation, energy, and data. However, as with any stock, investors should look ahead to determine whether it will continue to be a strong performer in the future. So, where will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock be in five years?

A strong foundation for growth

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is backed by Brookfield Corp., a global investment firm with expertise in managing long-term assets. Brookfield has a 26% interest in Brookfield Infrastructure. This relationship provides BIP with a stable financial foundation and a proven track record of growth.

The company’s revenue is predominantly based on long-term, inflation-linked contracts, providing a stable cash flow stream that supports its generous dividend payout. As a result, the BIP stock performance is generally reliable, especially for income-focused investors who seek its growing cash distribution payments.

BIP has the size and scale to capitalize on the growing global demand for infrastructure. In the first nine months of 2024, it generated US$1.8 billion in funds from operations that were 9% higher year over year.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s growth drivers

Several factors suggest that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will see continued growth over the next five years. One of the most significant drivers is the ongoing global need for infrastructure development and modernization.

Governments around the world are allocating funds to improve and expand their infrastructure to support economic growth and address issues such as aging systems, climate change, and population growth. This trend is expected to provide ample investment opportunities for BIP across the infrastructure sectors it invests in.

Furthermore, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a reputation for its ability to identify and acquire undervalued assets. Through its strong acquisition strategy, BIP has successfully added valuable assets to its expanding portfolio.

Simultaneously, it also has an ongoing capital-recycling program that identifies optimized, mature assets to be sold and proceeds redeployed for higher risk-adjusted returns. As the company continues to deploy capital into attractive opportunities, it should be able to generate higher returns, which will ultimately drive stock performance and a growing cash distribution.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Looking ahead five years, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is well-positioned for growth. The company’s diversified portfolio, strategic acquisitions, and capital recycling strategy should continue to drive its performance in the long term. All in all, BIP’s solid fundamentals and steady cash flow make it a good investment idea for long-term investors, whether they focus on income or total returns.

At $46.93 per unit on the Toronto Stock Exchange at writing, the blue-chip stock is a reasonable buy, offering a yield of almost 5% and trades at a discount of about 17% according to the analyst consensus 12-month price target.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

There are many strong plays in the market at any given time, each with its risk/reward ratio, and every investor's…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Investing

The Case for Canadian Stocks: Why the TSX Still Has Value in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is getting way too cheap after falling close to new 52-week depths.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

8% Yield and More! Here’s Another Passive-Income Stock to Stash in a TFSA

| Puja Tayal

It is time to stash in passive-income inventory in your new TFSA contribution room for 2025. This stock can give…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, January 8

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the ongoing political uncertainty, TSX investors will keep a close eye on U.S. economic data and the…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: This Tax Break is a Life Hack

| Andrew Button

As a married couple, you can save money with tax breaks and invest it in stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Investing

3 Stocks That Could Deliver a Start-of-Year Pop

| Chris MacDonald

For investors looking for a pop to kick off 2025, here are three top Canadian stocks that may certainly be…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Double Your Annual Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to double your TFSA, then it's going to take a few little tricks and some consistency. Oh,…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock has dropped back after a 2024 climb, but that should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a…

Read more »