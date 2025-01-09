Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

These fundamentally strong TSX stocks are trading cheap, presenting a solid buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

The TSX Composite Index trended higher in 2024, with top Canadian stocks witnessing solid gains. Factors like a moderation in inflation, interest rate cuts, and increased investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure supported growth.

While the broader markets trended higher, a few fundamentally strong Canadian stocks are still undervalued and trading cheaply, presenting a solid buying opportunity for long-term investors.

With this backdrop, here are five cheap Canadian stocks to buy right now with $5,000.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock offers significant value near the current market price. Notably, shares of this subprime lender have delivered exceptional gains over the past decade and significantly outperformed the broader market index. Thanks to its ability to generate double-digit revenues and earnings growth, goeasy has enhanced its shareholders’ value by steadily growing its dividends.

goeasy’s leadership in the non-prime lending market, expanding consumer loan portfolio, and solid credit underwriting capabilities position it well for sustained earnings growth in the future. Further, goeasy’s financials will likely benefit from new product launches, geographic expansion, omnichannel offerings, and diversified funding. Despite these strengths, goeasy stock trades at a low next-12-month (NTM) P/E (price-to-earnings) of 9, which is attractive considering its double-digit earnings growth rate, high ROE, and decent dividend yield.

ADENTRA

ADENTRA (TSX:ADEN) is another compelling stock currently trading at a discounted price. Shares of this leading distributor of architectural building products have corrected about 17% in the last three months due to inflation and elevated interest rates. However, the company is well-positioned to see a rebound in demand, which will boost its organic volumes and overall operational performance.

The company is focusing on acquiring higher-margin businesses, expanding sales of high-value ready-to-install products, leveraging its global sourcing program, implementing strategic pricing, and controlling expenses to enhance profitability. These initiatives will support ADENTRA’s growth and will likely boost its stock price. Further, potential interest rate cuts and aging housing stock will give ADENTRA opportunities to accelerate its growth.

WELL Health

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is growing rapidly, with shares of the Canadian omnichannel healthcare company increasing by 61% in three months. This growth reflects solid organic sales due to a surge in patient visits and benefits from acquisitions. While WELL stock has gained substantially, it trades at an NTM EV/sales (Enterprise Value-to-Sales) multiple of 2.0, well below its historical average.

WELL Health is poised to deliver solid growth led by solid momentum in its Canadian Patient Services business. Further, its strong acquisition pipeline, a growing network of physical and virtual clinics, use of AI to develop new products, and cost-saving initiatives augur well for growth.

Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock is too cheap to ignore. Shares of this cloud-based commerce platform are trading lower due to macroeconomic uncertainties and pressure on consumers’ discretionary spending. As a result of the pullback, this Canadian tech company is now trading at a NTM EV/sales ratio of 1.5 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 2.0 – both near multi-year lows.

Despite the stock’s discounted valuation, Lightspeed will likely benefit from the global shift toward digital multi-channel platforms. Lightspeed’s solid organic sales and strategic acquisitions position it well to deliver higher sales. Furthermore, its growing base of high-value customers, rising average revenue per user, and focus on achieving sustainable profitability will support the recovery in its share price.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE), one of Canada’s top communication companies, grapples with heightened competitive activity and macro challenges. These headwinds have weighed on its stock. BCE stock has dropped over 31% in a year, trading at a NTM P/E ratio of 11.7, which is at a multi-year low.

Nonetheless, BCE focuses on driving profitability through efficient subscriber growth and cost optimization, which could support earnings growth. Moreover, BCE will likely benefit from its ongoing investments in fibre network upgrades, fast mobile 5G services, and increased focus on high-growth businesses like digital advertising, cloud computing, and security services.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Adentra and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Value Investors

| Chris MacDonald

Finding value in any market is difficult, but these five Canadian stocks are certainly worth a look in this regard.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Adam Othman

Investing in a global leader in an industry/sector that deals with necessities might be a "safe" move, but it's not…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Stocks for Beginners

CRA Newsflash: Tax Brackets Just Rose by 2.7%!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

New tax increases might seem scary, but you can offset these by simply making smart investments!

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

The Savviest Financial Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A price-friendly, dividend-paying, and high-flying financial stock is a screaming buy in 2025.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Investing

If I Could Only Buy One Single Stock, This Would Be It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Consistent financial performance, strategic growth plans, and the ability to navigate challenging market conditions make this stock a compelling wealth-builder.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Cautious Investors: 2 Safer Stocks to Consider for TFSA Wealth

| Jitendra Parashar

These two safe TSX stocks from my portfolio could be great buys for cautious TFSA investors looking to grow their…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

REIT Reality Check: Just How Safe Are These Yields?

| Adam Othman

Many high-yielding REITs offer highly sustainable payouts; even low-yielding REITs can have financially risky payouts. The two elements should be…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Investing

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Adam Othman

One mistake many investors make is to miss leveraging a bullish stock’s momentum just because they missed the entry point.…

Read more »