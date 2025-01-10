Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Easy Passive Income

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Easy Passive Income

Here are two top high-yield dividend ETFs long-term investors may want to consider to generate meaningful passive income.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

There are plenty of high-yield options for investors to consider in the single-stock world on the TSX (and other exchanges for that matter). However, I thought it would be fun to dive into a couple top high-yield dividend ETFs investors may want to consider to generate long-term passive income.

These ETFs can provide investors with significant returns from an income perspective, but do carry higher risk profiles than investing in other diversified baskets of stocks. With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s dive into these two top funds worth considering.

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High-Income Shares ETF

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High-Income Shares ETF (TSX:NVHE) is an ETF that provides investors with a unique strategy to provide consistent cash flow while benefiting from the growth potential of a leading technology company.

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High-Income Shares ETF provides investors access to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and data centre industries. NVIDIA’s technology is at the forefront of innovation, and its growth trajectory remains strong as demand for AI applications, autonomous vehicles, and high-performance computing continues to surge.

How does this ETF accomplish the dividend component of this strategy? After all, Nvidia doesn’t currently pay a dividend.

Well, the ETF employs a covered call strategy on a portion of its holdings, generating premium income while retaining exposure to the capital appreciation potential of NVIDIA. This strategy provides higher distributions compared to traditional equity-focused ETFs. Moreover, NVHE’s structure allows for attractive monthly distributions, making it an appealing option for investors seeking regular passive income. Thus, it offers a compelling balance of income and capital appreciation by combining growth potential with steady cash flow.

Now, this ETF does carry relatively high risk tied to its covered call strategy – if Nvidia’s shares surge in value, as they have in the past, this strategy won’t provide the kind of upside investors are looking for. But from a purely passive income standpoint, this is an intriguing vehicle for investors who believe Nvidia’s run may be nearing an end.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB) offers a strategic approach to income generation by combining exposure to stable financial institutions with a covered call strategy. 

Canadian banks are renowned for their resilience, robust balance sheets, and consistent profitability. Investing in BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF provides exposure to a portfolio of leading Canadian financial institutions with a history of effectively navigating economic cycles.

Similar to the previous ETF, the BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF uses a covered call strategy to generate additional income. The ETF captures option premiums distributed to investors by writing call options on its holdings. This strategy is particularly effective in range-bound or moderately bullish markets. In addition, the structure of ZWB allows for attractive monthly distributions, making it an appealing option for income-focused investors. It enhances the yield compared to traditional equity ETFs by leveraging covered call premiums.

Thus, BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF offers diversified exposure to multiple Canadian banks, reducing the risk of investing in a single institution. This diversification adds a layer of security for conservative investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian investors should buy and hold this top performing U.S. stock for generating significant returns in the long run.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025

| Adam Othman

By allowing you to invest in multiple securities simultaneously, ETFs can help you capture significant upsides while minimizing the downside.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

While no stock is entirely risk-free, focusing on ones with a history of stable earnings can help you weather the…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Bank Stocks

TFSA: Here’s How to Bump Up Your Contribution for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to create income, and investing in this top bank stock can certainly create even…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks to Watch for 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas producer Tourmaline stands to benefit from a rise in natural gas prices as LNG Canada begins operation.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Got $1,500? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two tech stocks with high-growth potential are sound prospects for long-term investors.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Retirement

Maximizing TFSA Growth: Top Investment Choices for 2025

| Robin Brown

Do you want to maximize the compound growth in your TFSA? Here are a couple of Canadian stock ideas that…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Energy Stocks

Your Blueprint to Build a 6-Figure TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Know the blueprint or near-perfect strategy on how to build and achieve a 6-figure TFSA.

Read more »