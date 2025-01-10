2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Easy Passive Income

Here are two top high-yield dividend ETFs long-term investors may want to consider to generate meaningful passive income.

There are plenty of high-yield options for investors to consider in the single-stock world on the TSX (and other exchanges for that matter). However, I thought it would be fun to dive into a couple top high-yield dividend ETFs investors may want to consider to generate long-term passive income.

These ETFs can provide investors with significant returns from an income perspective, but do carry higher risk profiles than investing in other diversified baskets of stocks. With that disclaimer out of the way, let’s dive into these two top funds worth considering.

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High-Income Shares ETF

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High-Income Shares ETF (TSX:NVHE) is an ETF that provides investors with a unique strategy to provide consistent cash flow while benefiting from the growth potential of a leading technology company.

Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High-Income Shares ETF provides investors access to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, and data centre industries. NVIDIA’s technology is at the forefront of innovation, and its growth trajectory remains strong as demand for AI applications, autonomous vehicles, and high-performance computing continues to surge.

How does this ETF accomplish the dividend component of this strategy? After all, Nvidia doesn’t currently pay a dividend.

Well, the ETF employs a covered call strategy on a portion of its holdings, generating premium income while retaining exposure to the capital appreciation potential of NVIDIA. This strategy provides higher distributions compared to traditional equity-focused ETFs. Moreover, NVHE’s structure allows for attractive monthly distributions, making it an appealing option for investors seeking regular passive income. Thus, it offers a compelling balance of income and capital appreciation by combining growth potential with steady cash flow.

Now, this ETF does carry relatively high risk tied to its covered call strategy – if Nvidia’s shares surge in value, as they have in the past, this strategy won’t provide the kind of upside investors are looking for. But from a purely passive income standpoint, this is an intriguing vehicle for investors who believe Nvidia’s run may be nearing an end.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (TSX:ZWB) offers a strategic approach to income generation by combining exposure to stable financial institutions with a covered call strategy.

Canadian banks are renowned for their resilience, robust balance sheets, and consistent profitability. Investing in BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF provides exposure to a portfolio of leading Canadian financial institutions with a history of effectively navigating economic cycles.

Similar to the previous ETF, the BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF uses a covered call strategy to generate additional income. The ETF captures option premiums distributed to investors by writing call options on its holdings. This strategy is particularly effective in range-bound or moderately bullish markets. In addition, the structure of ZWB allows for attractive monthly distributions, making it an appealing option for income-focused investors. It enhances the yield compared to traditional equity ETFs by leveraging covered call premiums.

Thus, BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF offers diversified exposure to multiple Canadian banks, reducing the risk of investing in a single institution. This diversification adds a layer of security for conservative investors.