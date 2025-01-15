Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030

If you are looking for the highest-performing value stocks over the next five years, here are two stocks to consider.

Canadian investors may be indecisive between value and growth stocks. However, both of these stock types can be impressive investment options for long-term horizons. Notably, value stocks can offer consistent growth and help appreciate your capital. If you are looking for the best-performing value stocks through 2030, the following are two stocks to consider.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) has long been a leader in the convenience store and fuel retailing sectors. With a vast network of over 14,000 stores across North America, Europe, and Asia, Couche-Tard has demonstrated its ability to scale and adapt in a competitive industry.

The company’s strategic acquisitions and organic growth have expanded its footprint greatly in international markets. Couche-Tard recently announced plans to further penetrate Asian and European markets, regions where convenience store culture is rapidly evolving. Additionally, Couche-Tard is investing heavily in digital transformation, including self-checkout technology, mobile apps, and loyalty programs to enhance the customer experience and drive revenue.

With the global shift toward sustainability, Couche-Tard is making strides in reducing its environmental footprint by offering alternative fuels, installing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and improving energy efficiency across its locations. The company has also consistently delivered strong financial performance, with robust revenue growth and a healthy balance sheet. Its ability to generate substantial free cash flow allows the retailer to reinvest in growth initiatives and return value to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Given its strategic focus on innovation, expansion and sustainability, Couche-Tard is well-positioned to deliver consistent returns over the next decade. Analysts project steady earnings growth, supported by an expanding global presence and operational efficiencies.

Manulife Financial Corporation

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC) is one of Canada’s largest insurance and financial services companies, with a strong presence in North America and Asia. The company’s diverse portfolio of insurance, wealth management, and investment solutions makes it a cornerstone of stability and growth.

The company’s significant presence in Asia, particularly in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, provides access to rapidly growing economies and a burgeoning middle class. The increasing demand for insurance and wealth management services in these regions is a key growth driver. In addition, the company’s investment in digital tools and platforms enhances customer experience and improves operational efficiency. It includes using AI for underwriting and claims processing, and mobile applications for policyholders.

Manulife’s balanced mix of insurance, asset management, and investment solutions ensures resilience against market volatility. The ability of the company to generate income from multiple sources positions it well for long-term growth. The financial services firm’s strong capital position and consistent profitability make it a reliable choice for value investors. MFC stock’s attractive dividend yield and commitment to dividend growth provide steady income for shareholders. Furthermore, the company’s low debt levels and prudent risk management practices enhance its financial stability.

With its focus on innovation, market expansion, and operational excellence, Manulife is poised to capitalize on global trends in insurance and wealth management. Analysts expect the company to achieve steady earnings growth, driven by its presence in high-growth markets and ongoing efficiency initiatives.