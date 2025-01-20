Member Login
3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Stability

If you want long-term stability, then go on the defence with these three defensive stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.

Source: Getty Images

Defensive stocks have long been the unsung heroes of any well-balanced investment portfolio, especially in a country like Canada, where stability is valued as much as growth. These stocks, often rooted in essential services such as utilities, consumer staples, and infrastructure, provide a cushion during economic turbulence.

Why defensive stocks?

One reason Canadian defensive stocks shine is the dependable dividend payouts. Companies in sectors like utilities and consumer staples are built to withstand economic cycles because they provide services people can’t do without. Whether it’s keeping the lights on or stocking the fridge, these industries remain essential no matter the economic climate.

This reliability translates into steady cash flows, which, in turn, fuel dividends that are music to an investor’s ears. So, let’s turn the spotlight on three quintessential Canadian defensive stocks. Namely Hydro One (TSX:H), Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), and Fortis (TSX:FTS). Each brings its own flavour of resilience and growth and offers investors peace of mind and a promising outlook for the future.

The stocks

Hydro One, Ontario’s primary electricity transmission and distribution provider, exemplifies the essence of stability. With a beta of 0.34, this stock is as steady as they come. The defensive stock recently reported strong quarterly revenue growth of 13.3% year over year, alongside a profit margin of 13.6%. Its trailing 12-month revenue of $8.37 billion underscores its dominance in a regulated utility market. Hydro One’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.55 and dividend yield of 2.84% reflect a balanced approach to growth and income. For those seeking a dependable stock with a green energy angle, Hydro One remains a bright choice.

Loblaw Companies, Canada’s retail and grocery titan, is another fortress for defensive investors. The defensive stock’s recent earnings show why it continues to dominate its sector. Quarterly revenue hit a staggering $60.6 billion, up 1.5% year over year, with a net income of $2.23 billion and a quarterly earnings growth of 25%. With a forward P/E of 18.9 and a beta of just 0.16, Loblaw combines stability with moderate growth. Its strategic position in consumer staples makes it an ideal play for those who value consistent returns over high-stakes volatility.

Fortis, a leader in North American utilities, rounds out the trio with its unmatched dividend pedigree. That’s 50 consecutive years of dividend increases and counting. The defensive stock recently reported revenue of $11.44 billion, growing at 1.9% year over year, while its quarterly earnings grew 6.6%. With a forward dividend yield of 4.05% and a payout ratio of 73.07%, Fortis offers a dependable income stream for investors prioritizing stability. Its diversification across regions and sectors further enhances its resilience, making it a cornerstone for any defensive portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

The future outlook for these defensive stocks adds another layer of appeal. Hydro One is well-positioned to benefit from ongoing infrastructure upgrades and the increasing demand for clean energy. Loblaw, meanwhile, is leveraging its strong market presence to expand digital grocery services, keeping pace with changing consumer trends. Fortis is doubling down on renewable energy projects and infrastructure investments, ensuring that its growth aligns with global sustainability goals.

Canadian defensive stocks like Hydro One, Loblaw, and Fortis are not just safe havens. These are foundational investments for long-term success. The proven track records, commitment to dividends, and robust business models make them indispensable for investors seeking peace of mind and a steady climb toward financial goals. As markets ebb and flow, these stocks stand firm, reminding us that sometimes slow and steady truly does win the race.

