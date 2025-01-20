Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA: How to Turn the New $7,000 Contribution Into Monthly Passive Income

TFSA: How to Turn the New $7,000 Contribution Into Monthly Passive Income

Wondering how to earn monthly passive income from your recent $7,000 TFSA contribution. Here are two stocks to consider adding right now.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Canadians get to add an additional $7,000 to the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) in 2025. That is an extra $7,000 that can be used to generate passive income with zero tax consequence.

Inside the TFSA, you don’t pay tax when you sell your investments or collect dividends. You don’t pay tax when you withdraw from the TFSA. This makes it the most flexible registered account in Canada.

REITs are a great asset for earning passive income in a TFSA

If you are looking to earn monthly passive income from your TFSA investments, real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a very interesting place to look. REITs collect rents from their tenants monthly.

Since REITS are required to pay out most of their profits for tax purposes, they tend to distribute their excess cash monthly as it comes in. As a result, REITs can be a great place to collect income.

REIT stocks have been beaten down over the past six months and many are trading at their cheapest valuations in years. Consequently, contrarian investors can pick up a nice stream of income and the potential for capital upside as these REITs eventually revert to their mean.

If you are looking for some ideas on the REIT space, here are two Canadian stocks to consider.

A Canadian REIT with US assets for TFSA passive income

BSR REIT (TSX:HOM.UN) is an excellent stock for a TFSA if you want specific exposure to the United States. If you want to hedge a weak Canadian dollar, holding this stock for US dollar rents is a great idea.

BSR owns a mix of quality, garden-style apartments in Dallas, Houston, Austin, Oklahoma City, and Little Rock. Its Texas markets are some of the fastest-growing regions in North America.

With recent new supply being absorbed, BSR should start to see nice organic rent growth in 2025. Likewise, it just announced its first new acquisition in a couple of years. The REIT has a strong balance sheet and great management team.

BSR stock yields 4.5%. A $7,000 TFSA investment in BSR REIT would earn $26.33 monthly or $316 annually.

A retail REIT with a +5% yield

First Capital REIT (TSX:FCR.UN) is a good bet for value, growth, and income. It operates some the highest quality urban-focused, grocery-anchored properties in Canada.

Grocery-anchored retail is attractive because of the resilience of its tenants in various economic conditions. Even in recessions people need groceries, dollar stores, banks, medical offices, pharmacies and value retailers. These make up a majority of First Cap’s tenants.

Given its high-quality locations, it has been earning high single-digit rental rate growth in the past couple of years. This has translated into good AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) per unit growth.

Its stock is down 10% in the past three months. The stock trades at a substantial discount to its private market value. The market doesn’t yet recognize its substantial land bank of development opportunities.

First Capital REIT stock yields 5.3% right now. If you put $7,000 of TFSA cash into First Capital REIT, you would earn $30.85 monthly or $370 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
BSR REIT$17.72395$0.0667$26.33Monthly
First Capital REIT$16.80416$0.074$30.85Monthly

Prices as of January 17, 2025

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are in a prime position for future growth. But some patience may be needed along the…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $1,475.68 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a windfall ready to invest, then this is one of the top choices for passive income.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 20

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're running low on cash for your TFSA and RRSP, it's never too late to get started. And these…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends for investors seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

Finding Value in Canadian Stocks After 2024’s Big Rally

| Kay Ng

For investors with lots of extra cash lying around after the big rally in 2024, here are a couple of…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Aditya Raghunath

TerraVest Industries is a mid-cap gem with 58% revenue growth in Q3 2024, fueled by strategic acquisitions and organic growth…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Stability

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want long-term stability, then go on the defence with these three defensive stocks.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Buy and hold these blue-chip stocks in your TFSA portfolio for steady capital gains, stability, and regular dividend income.

Read more »