How I’d Build an Income Portfolio With 3 TSX Stocks Paying Monthly Dividends

Focusing on these three monthly paying TSX dividend stocks can help you reinvest more frequently, enhancing overall returns.

Building a resilient income portfolio requires investing in high-quality dividend stocks with fundamentally strong businesses that can maintain and grow their payouts over time. Moreover, focusing on TSX stocks that pay monthly dividends can help you meet regular financial commitments or reinvest more frequently, enhancing overall returns in the long term.

Against this backdrop, here are three stocks paying monthly dividends I’d choose for earning high and reliable yields.

TSX stock #1

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is one of the compelling high-yield dividend stocks offering monthly cash. The company, which operates and franchises a network of quick-service restaurants, offers a monthly dividend of $0.077 per share, which translates to an impressive yield of over 7% at current price levels.

Pizza Pizza’s diversified revenue base, including royalty income and food and beverage sales, drives its overall financials and supports higher dividend payments. Further, Pizza Pizza’s high payout ratio enables it to return more cash to its shareholders.

The company’s growing same-store sales support its payouts. Its focus on increasing guest traffic and expanding its restaurant network will likely drive future revenues. Additionally, its ability to raise menu prices, drive average order value, and improve operating efficiency will likely cushion its profits and support its distributions. Moreover, Pizza Pizza’s focus on growing its in-store pickup channel and leveraging third-party food delivery platforms will likely broaden its customer base and drive future growth.

TSX stock #2

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another reliable TSX stock for building an income portfolio. This Canadian energy company pays a monthly cash dividend of $0.061 per share and has returned about $2.3 billion in dividends to its shareholders since 2013. Moreover, the WCP stock offers an ultra-high yield of over 9%.

Whitecap’s consistent dividend payments are supported by its solid financials, which are led by its high-quality assets, growing production volumes, and efficient cost management. Its ability to steadily increase production and funds flow per share enables it to return more cash to shareholders.

Further, its focus on expanding its asset base and drilling efficiencies will enhance operational profitability and generate substantial free cash flow, enabling WCP to offer higher dividends in the coming years. In addition, Whitecap’s low-maintenance capital needs and focus on debt reduction will strengthen its balance sheet, positioning it well to capture growth opportunities and deliver sustainable earnings.

Moreover, its merger with Veren will significantly expand its operations and strengthen its financial position. The merger is also likely to make WCP more resilient amid the ongoing tariffs threat and commodity price volatility.

TSX stock #3

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is another attractive stock for monthly income. The REIT pays monthly cash of $0.03 per share, reflecting a high yield of approximately 7.4%.

The company’s high-quality portfolio of healthcare properties adds financial stability and supports its payouts. Further, Northwest Healthcare’s tenants, comprising large hospital operators and healthcare practitioners, are supported by government funding, helping it generate steady same-property net operating income (NOI).

Thanks to its defensive real-estate portfolio, long-term and inflation-adjusted leases, high-quality tenants, solid occupancy rate, and substantial rent collection, the company remains well-positioned to generate strong same-property NOI and offer higher payouts.

The demand for healthcare real estate will likely increase due to aging populations and rising urban migration. Additionally, Northwest Healthcare is optimizing its portfolio, paying down debt, and streamlining operations, which will likely strengthen its financial position and support future dividend payouts.