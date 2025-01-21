Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Got $2,500? 4 Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $2,500? 4 Insurance Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) looks like an intriguing buy in 2025.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
dividend growth for passive income

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for a sector to invest a moderate-sized sum of money, like $2,500?

Such a sum probably won’t go all that far invested in the U.S.’s large-cap technology stocks because they’re so big already that the law of diminishing returns holds back their potential performance.

However, $2,500 invested in overlooked sectors could go quite a long way. With smaller companies in overlooked sectors, there is always the possibility of getting a “10-bagger” return, which is enough to turn $2,500 into $25,000. Now, of course, such a return is not normal or expected. But in the realm of non-mega-cap stocks, it is at least possible.

This brings us to the topic of insurance. Insurance is a very overlooked sub-sector in the already somewhat neglected financial services sector. Financials don’t get talked about nearly as much as tech despite having higher margins on average, and TSX insurers don’t get talked about as much as TSX banks do. So, there is potential here. In this article, I will explore four insurance companies that may be worth buying and holding with $2,500.

Berkshire Hathaway

No article about insurance stocks is complete without a mention of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), the brainchild of legendary investor Warren Buffett. Berkshire is a diversified conglomerate whose wealth was ultimately built on its insurance business, which includes such names as GEICO, General Re and Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. Berkshire Hathaway is a little pricier than the average insurer, trading at around 20 times its operating profit. However, the company is also more stable than the average insurer, with better risk management. It would merit a place in a diversified $2,500 portfolio.

Fairfax

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is a Berkshire-like Canadian insurance company. It has a number of subsidiaries spread across Canada and the United States. It invests its money in a Berkshire-like way, mainly in a combination of treasuries and quality value stocks.

One thing Fairfax has that Berkshire does not is a truly cheap valuation — at least going by multiples. At today’s price, Fairfax trades at nine times earnings, 0.98 times sales, 1.43 times book value and 7.6 times operating cash flow. That’s far cheaper than Berkshire (ignoring the matter of future prospects), yet Fairfax has actually grown more than Berkshire has over the last five years. Investing a portion of your $2,500 into this stock could make some sense — there wouldn’t be much room to diversify, though, as FFH trades at $2,000.

Manulife

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a Canadian financial services company that operates primarily in insurance. It also has banking operations. The company scores well on value, growth, and profit factors. It is fairly cheap, trading at 11.7 times earnings and 1.6 times book. It grew rapidly in the trailing 12-month period (though not as much over longer-term timeframes). Finally, it is highly profitable, boasting an 18% profit margin and an 11% return on equity.

One word of caution: Manulife’s performance over the last 10 years was not as good as last year’s performance. This could indicate a stock that will become risky if macroeconomic conditions become less favourable to insurers than today’s conditions.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is another Canadian insurer similar to Manulife. Its big picture financial metrics are similar to Manulife’s. It’s arguably cheap, trading at about 12 times earnings. It’s growing, with earnings having compounded at 8% per year over the last five years. And it’s highly profitable, with an 11% net margin and a 16% return on equity. One difference between Sun Life and Manulife is the former’s long-term performance is not worse than the last year’s performance. In fact, SLF’s five and 10-year earnings growth rates are better than the trailing 12-month rate. So, this stock is definitely worth a look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock vs. TD Bank: Which Dividend Giant Wins in 2025?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and another dividend stock that could be worth picking up for a new-year comeback.

Read more »

AI microchip
Dividend Stocks

Step Aside, NVIDIA: This AI Stock Is the Real Deal for Canadians

| Andrew Button

If you're looking for a Canadian AI stock, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BN) is a surprisingly good fit.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

The CRA is Watching: What TFSA Holders Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA has rules, and if you're not abiding by them, there are penalties. So here's how to avoid them…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Turn the New $7,000 Contribution Into Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to earn monthly passive income from your recent $7,000 TFSA contribution. Here are two stocks to consider adding…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Stocks Could Triple in 5 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks are in a prime position for future growth. But some patience may be needed along the…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000? Invest in This Dividend Stock for $1,475.68 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a windfall ready to invest, then this is one of the top choices for passive income.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 20

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're running low on cash for your TFSA and RRSP, it's never too late to get started. And these…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends for investors seeking TFSA passive income.

Read more »