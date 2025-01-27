Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Investments to Fill Your TFSA Contribution Room in 2025

Top Investments to Fill Your TFSA Contribution Room in 2025

Here’s how I would pick smart investments for this year’s TFSA contribution room.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Now that 2024 is over, you have an additional $7,000 of Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room to work with. For those unfamiliar, a TFSA is a registered account that allows your investments to grow completely tax-free, with no taxes due when you withdraw.

That being said, it’s important to be strategic about how you use this valuable room. Holding cash in your TFSA means losing purchasing power to inflation, while risky bets like penny stocks or options could leave you with a capital loss – one that you can’t claim come tax time.

The smarter move? Focus on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Here are the two types of ETFs I’d prioritize for a TFSA, along with some examples to consider.

REIT ETFs

A Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a company that owns, operates, or finances income-producing real estate, such as office buildings, shopping malls, or apartment complexes.

A REIT ETF allows you to invest in a broad range of these real estate businesses with just one purchase, making it an easy way to gain exposure to the entire real estate sector.

Long-term structural drivers like population growth, urbanization, data centres, and e-commerce logistics facilities are just a few of the factors supporting growth in this space.

One issue with REITs and REIT ETFs, however, is poor tax efficiency when held outside of a TFSA. Typically, the distributions you receive from REITs are considered ordinary income with some return of capital. Ordinary income is taxed at your marginal tax rate, meaning the more you earn, the more you lose to taxes.

Inside a TFSA, this tax issue disappears, making REIT ETFs an ideal choice. One strong option to consider is the Hamilton REITs YIELD MAXIMIZER™ ETF (TSX:RMAX).

This ETF holds a 50/50 mix of U.S. and Canadian REITs and employs a covered call strategy to boost income. Currently, it delivers a 9.8% yield, paid monthly, making it an attractive choice for investors looking to maximize their TFSA’s passive income potential.

Bond ETFs

If you’re looking for safety in your TFSA but still want the potential for some income, bond ETFs are an astute choice. These ETFs hold portfolios of loans to governments or companies and can vary in terms of quality and maturity, which determines their level of risk.

In a non-registered account, bonds aren’t ideal because their income is taxed similarly to REITs – as ordinary income at your marginal tax rate. However, in a TFSA, this issue disappears, making bond ETFs a smart option for conservative investors.

One standout choice is the Hamilton U.S. T-Bill YIELD MAXIMIZER™ ETF (TSX:HBIL).

This ETF invests 80% of its portfolio in ultra-safe U.S. Treasury bills, which are short-term government bonds considered virtually risk-free. With interest rates staying high, these T-bills already deliver solid yields.

The remaining 20% of the ETF is allocated to long-term Treasury bonds with covered calls. While this adds a bit more risk, it also converts volatility into high income.

As a result, HBIL strikes an attractive balance – it’s rated low risk yet delivers an impressive 7.4% distribution yield, making it an excellent candidate for income-focused investors using a TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Led Their Sectors in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian stocks had some big winners last year, but are they still winners in 2025?

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

Better REIT: RioCan vs Choice Properties?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

RioCan REIT or Choice Properties REIT? Find out which Canadian REIT offers better yields, growth potential, and stability for passive…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks to Lock in Your TFSA Forever 

| Puja Tayal

Are you planning your TFSA investing strategy for 2025? Here are a few Canadian stocks you could add to your…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Energy Stocks

Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has an 8% Dividend Yield With Monthly Payouts

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

This TSX stock benefits from operational excellence, which continues to drive the company's strong results and dividend reliability.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Got $4,000? 4 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Healthcare stocks will always be a part of the market as essential investments, but these four look like strong long-term…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

U.S. Bank Stocks Are Soaring on Earnings—Are Canadian Banks Next?

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock is a great Canadian bank that could lead the charge this year.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Investing

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a high-quality fund.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Outlook for Royal Bank of Canada Stock in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why any drop in Royal Bank stock in 2025 could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy it…

Read more »