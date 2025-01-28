Member Login
Home » Investing » The Hottest Sectors for Canadian Investors in 2025

The Hottest Sectors for Canadian Investors in 2025

Here’s a look at which sectors I think will see higher volatility this year and two ETF picks to capitalize on that.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

I don’t typically enjoy making macroeconomic predictions, but this article demands it, so here goes: my take for 2025 is that the utility and real estate sectors are likely to see higher volatility, though not necessarily higher returns.

Why? There’s a lot of uncertainty ahead. Canada has front-run the U.S. in terms of the number and pace of interest rate cuts, but our economy is struggling in key areas like productivity and GDP per capita.

Couple that with declining immigration numbers and the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters, and it’s not hard to see why these sectors might face challenges.

But here’s the silver lining: higher volatility benefits one specific type of investing strategy—covered calls. Normally, covered call strategies sacrifice some upside potential in exchange for generating a steady income. That income comes from options premiums, and the more volatile the underlying asset, the greater those premiums tend to be.

With that in mind, here are two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) I’ll be keeping a close eye on in 2025 that track these two sectors.

Utility stocks

First up for utilities is Hamilton Utilities YIELD MAXIMIZER™ ETF (TSX:UMAX).

What I like about UMAX is its broader approach to the utilities sector. It’s not just about the usual suspects like electric generation, transmission, and gas.

This ETF also includes pipelines, waste disposal, railroads, and telecoms—sectors that were beaten down throughout 2024, particularly telecoms.

As the name suggests, UMAX is all about yield. The ETF employs a strategy of selling at-the-money covered calls on 50% of its portfolio, enabling it to deliver an impressive 14.67% distribution yield, paid out monthly.

Real estate stocks

For real estate, my pick is Hamilton REITs YIELD MAXIMIZER™ ETF (TSX:RMAX).

What sets RMAX apart from most real estate investment trust (REIT) ETFs is its diversification. It splits its portfolio evenly between U.S. and Canadian REITs, giving it a unique edge.

The inclusion of U.S. REITs provides exposure to tech-focused sectors like telecom and data centres—a refreshing alternative to the typical office and residential-heavy allocations found in many other REIT ETFs.

As with UMAX, the focus of RMAX is income first. The ETF employs at-the-money covered calls on 30% of its holdings, enabling it to generate an impressive 9.82% distribution yield, with monthly payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utility Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best Canadian utility stocks you can buy in 2025 and hold for years to come.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to buy, but this gem is the one single stock that that I’d hold…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Trump-Proof Your Portfolio: 3 Protected Canadian Stocks

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is a small bank with no U.S. presence. It seems pretty Trump-proof.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

Better Bank Stock: Royal Bank vs TD Bank?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank and TD Bank have delivered very different results for investors in the past few years.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Investing

Defensive TSX Picks: 3 Stalwarts for Market Uncertainty

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and stable cash flows, these three Canadian stocks are ideal buys in an uncertain outlook.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 7% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, Brookfield Renewable is a top TSX dividend stock to own in January 2025. Let's…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Build $1,000 Monthly Income: 3 Premium Canadian Dividend Payers

| Rajiv Nanjapla

A stable passive income would provide financial stability and help you achieve financial freedom sooner.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,000 in Passive Income in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Invest in dividend-growth stocks such as Maple Leaf and Enghouse Systems to create a steady and growing stream of passive…

Read more »