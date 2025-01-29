Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still a Good Price

3 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still a Good Price

You can significantly enhance a dividend stock’s return potential by buying it at the right time and locking in a compelling yield.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are naturally more appealing when they are heavily discounted, and buying them at the right time can help you lock in a solid yield. For many investors, that time is right before or after the stock starts recovering so they can maximize the return potential by locking in the best yield possible (in that slump cycle) and getting on early in the recovery phase for maximum capital-appreciation potential.

However, some dividend stocks are worth considering even if you have missed the window.

An energy stock

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is currently one of the most heavily discounted energy stocks, trading down almost 41% from its five-year peak. Two reasons for this conflicting performance compared to the rest of the sector are its domain of operations (it operates almost exclusively in Colombia) and the weak production projection it made. While the brutal slump has been devastating from a growth perspective, it has beefed up the yield, currently at 10.6%.

The stock isn’t merely discounted; it’s also undervalued, considering a price-to-earnings ratio of just four. Its dividends are also quite financially sustainable, thanks to a payout ratio of just 44%. The company has also been raising its payouts for the last four years, making it attractive from a dividend-growth perspective. If you buy now and the stock makes a full recovery, you will have locked in a solid yield and enjoyed massive gains.

A REIT stock

While many real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer impressive yields, Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) is in a league of its own with not just a double-digit yield (10.5%) but a stellar dividend history. Even though it has stopped growing its payouts and broke its aristocratic streak, the REIT is still maintaining its payouts, which is impressive considering its real estate focus (office spaces). It has also improved its funds from operations payout ratio in the last few quarters.

A heavy slump is the primary catalyst behind this impressive yield. It’s trading at a 71% discount from its five-year peak, but things might start to look up for the REIT. It’s steadily improving its financials and other metrics. The price estimate for the REIT has also improved, albeit it still remains under $20. Its dividends are reason enough to buy this discounted REIT. Still, if there is even a modest chance of a full-fledged recovery, Allied Properties will become a powerful addition to your portfolio.

A Telecom stock

Telus (TSX:T) is neither the top 5G stock in Canada nor the one offering the most generous yield. Still, it’s a promising buy from the telecom sector right now for the combination of dividends and recovery-based growth potential it offers. Like its counterparts, it is aggressively bearish and trading at a 41% discount from its five-year peak.

This has pushed its yield up to almost 8%, which is significant for an established aristocrat who has maintained its dividend-growth streak despite the troubles the telecom sector is going through. It also boasts a diversified business model and decent customer growth across multiple business domains.

Foolish takeaway

The three heavily discounted dividend stocks are maintaining their payouts despite a range of internal and external factors pushing their market value down. If you buy now, you won’t just lock in desirable yields but may also experience decent gains once the bearish catalysts are removed from the equation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want returns and income, then consider these top dividend stocks for long-term passive income.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some magnificent dividend stocks to buy for the long term? Here are two options you will regret not buying…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy have been on roll. Is one stock still cheap?

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these Hamilton ETFs boast double-digit yields with monthly payouts.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Power of Compound Returns: Why Starting Today Still Makes Sense

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Compounding is the best kept non-secret out there, so here's why investors should start today.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Your Path to TFSA Millions: 3 Canadian Stocks for Generational Wealth

| Adam Othman

Creating million-dollar nest egg in a rewarding tax-sheltered account like the TFSA can help you and your next generation.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Here Are 2025’s Most Promising Canadian Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite their recent weakness, these two Canadian stocks remain well-positioned for a strong comeback in 2025.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividends are great, but all-stars offering high returns are even better.

Read more »