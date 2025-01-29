Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Red Flags: These Canadians Broke the Rules and Got Taxed

TFSA Red Flags: These Canadians Broke the Rules and Got Taxed

Holding funds like the Vanguard FTSE All-Cap Canada ETF (TSX:VCN) in a TFSA beats day trading.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Man looks stunned about something

Source: Getty Images

Breaking your tax-free savings account (TFSA) account rules is a great way to be taxed when you least expect it. We expect TFSA returns to be tax-free – it’s in the account’s name after all – but if we play fast and loose with the rules, we may end up being taxed on TFSA holdings.

In this article, I share the stories of three Canadians who violated TFSA account rules and got taxed on their holdings. I will keep the individuals’ names anonymous; you can find more details on their stories by Googling keywords from the short stories below. I’ll also provide some advice on how to avoid their fate(s).

Case #1: Woman uses swaps to turn $5,000 into $200,000 – gets taxed

In 2019, a woman lost her appeal after the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) taxed her TFSA for day trading and she challenged the tax bill. What this individual did was use swaps to turn a $5,000 TFSA into a $200,000 nest egg. She was found to have been carrying out business activities in her TFSA and was taxed accordingly. The fact that she challenged the CRA in court and lost illustrates the authority’s attitude toward Canadians using swaps and other derivatives to achieve outsized TFSA profits. Basically, it’s not friendly towards them.

Case #2: Redditor over-contributes

Last year, an anonymous Canadian took to Reddit to share his story of having over-contributed to his TFSA in 2023. He calculated his over-contribution penalty at $30 and stated that he intended to pay it. This individual may have some luck getting the taxes waived by the CRA if he reports the situation promptly. However, more serious and long-term cases of over-contribution can result in significant penalties.

Case #3: Former trader amasses $1.25 million TFSA – CRA comes knocking

In 2015, the Financial Post reported the story of a former professional trader who reached a $1.25 million TFSA balance. The CRA found out about about it and decided that he was on the hook for taxes. Like the person in case #1, this individual challenged the CRA in court and lost on appeal.

What to do about it

If you have a large TFSA balance, there are three things you can do to protect your account from taxation:

  1. Do not over-contribute. Stay within your contribution limit; you can find it on CRA MyAccount.
  2. If you’re self-employed, don’t try to turn your business into a security and deposit the security in your TFSA. This is a surefire way to get taxed.
  3. Do not day trade in your TFSA, especially not full time using expensive research services and trading software.

The last item on the list above is especially worth noting. Day trading full time in a TFSA can result in some very steep taxes. Of the three cases discussed above, it was day traders/options traders who got hit with the biggest taxes; the over-contributor paid a mere $30 penalty.

Instead of day trading in your TFSA, you should passively invest in low cost ETFs like the Vanguard FTSE All-Cap Canada ETF (TSX:VCN). VCN is an ultra-diversified ETF that tracks 98% of the Canadian stock market. Its universe of stocks is quite large (161), though smaller than that of a TSX index funds (220). Its management fee and management expense ratio are both 0.05%, which is fairly low. And finally, the fund is fairly liquid with a small bid-ask spread. Overall, it’s a great passive fund to consider. Certainly, it beats day trading in your TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Down 28% From All-Time Highs, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 28% from all-time highs, Shopify stock trades at a lofty valuation in January 2025. Let's see if the TSX…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stars That Are Still a Good Price

| Adam Othman

You can significantly enhance a dividend stock’s return potential by buying it at the right time and locking in a…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want returns and income, then consider these top dividend stocks for long-term passive income.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some magnificent dividend stocks to buy for the long term? Here are two options you will regret not buying…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy have been on roll. Is one stock still cheap?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Energy Stocks in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Energy stocks like Canadian Natural Resources are well-positioned to benefit from strong energy markets in 2025.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these Hamilton ETFs boast double-digit yields with monthly payouts.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Move Over, Blackberry: This AI Stock is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock has had way too many ups and downs, which is why this AI stock offers more stability.

Read more »