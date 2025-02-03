Trump’s Tariffs Are Here: This 11.3% Divdiend Stock Is a Safe Haven

Overall, these tariffs are going to be rough on Canadians. But there are still some Canadian stocks offering protection.

In the ever-changing world of global trade, investors have grown increasingly concerned about how market shifts could impact their portfolios. With President Trump introducing new tariffs, uncertainty has spiked, sending ripples through various sectors. These trade tensions can lead to market volatility, particularly for industries that rely on global supply chains.

But for those looking to shelter their investments from the storm, BCE (TSX:BCE) stands as a rock-solid choice. With its defensive business model and high-yield dividend, this telecom giant remains a safe haven in an unpredictable economic climate.

A defensive sector

BCE stock’s appeal as a defensive stock stems from its dominant position in Canada’s telecommunications sector. The company provides essential services, including internet, mobile, and television, which consumers and businesses rely on regardless of economic conditions. Unlike cyclical stocks that tend to struggle during downturns, BCE stock enjoys stable demand, making it a reliable choice for investors seeking consistency. Even as new tariffs create uncertainty in the broader market, BCE’s core business remains resilient, ensuring continued cash flow and steady returns.

One of BCE stock’s strongest selling points is its impressive dividend yield. As of writing, the company boasts an 11.3% dividend yield, making it one of the most attractive income-generating stocks on the TSX. For income-focused investors, this means a reliable stream of passive earnings — a critical advantage in times of market turmoil. Plus, BCE stock has a long history of maintaining and growing its dividend, reinforcing its status as a dependable pick for those seeking stability and long-term gains.

What to watch

Of course, dividend investors should always assess whether a company’s payout is sustainable. BCE stock’s recent earnings report, released in late 2024, showed some signs of financial pressure. The company reported operating revenues of $5.971 billion for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, a slight decline of 1.8% year over year. This was largely due to a slowdown in product revenue, which fell 14.3% as consumer electronics demand weakened. However, BCE made up for this shortfall with strong cost-cutting measures. This led to a 2.1% rise in consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Plus, BCE had a margin improvement to 45.6% — its best in over three decades.

Despite revenue fluctuations, BCE stock’s financial foundation remains solid. The company continues to generate significant cash flow, with operating cash flow sitting at $7.48 billion over the trailing 12 months. This is crucial for sustaining dividend payments and funding future growth initiatives. While BCE stock does carry a substantial debt load of approximately $40 billion, it maintains a strong position in the market, allowing it to manage its financial obligations effectively.

Future outlook

Looking forward, BCE is set to report its Q4 2024 earnings on February 6, 2025, with analysts expecting earnings per share of around $0.51. While this represents a modest year-over-year decline of 8.93%, the broader picture remains positive. The company has been investing heavily in expanding its fibre-optic network, a move that will not only enhance its service quality but also support long-term revenue growth. BCE’s continued investment in 5G infrastructure also positions it well for future profitability as more consumers and businesses adopt next-generation connectivity solutions.

For those looking to invest in a company that can weather market uncertainties, BCE stock is an ideal choice. Its strong dividend, stable cash flow, and strategic growth initiatives provide a level of security that many other stocks lack in today’s unpredictable environment. While tariffs and other economic factors may continue to create turbulence in the broader market, BCE’s core business remains steadfast. Whether you’re seeking long-term growth or reliable passive income, BCE offers the kind of stability that every investor can appreciate.

Bottom line

In times of economic uncertainty, it’s crucial to have solid investments that can withstand market headwinds. BCE stock is one such company. With its high dividend yield, consistent earnings, and strong market position, it remains a top pick for investors seeking both security and income. As Trump’s tariffs reshape the global trade landscape, BCE’s defensive qualities make it an even more compelling investment choice. So, while the broader market grapples with volatility, consider anchoring your portfolio with BCE. An essential service provider that continues to deliver regardless of what’s happening in the world.