Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy as the Trade War Turns Up Market Volatility

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy as the Trade War Turns Up Market Volatility

Amid uncertainty, investors can buy the following three Canadian stocks that are less susceptible to a trade war.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, had announced he would impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from Canada, while energy resources will have a lower tariff of 10%. However, after discussions with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump has agreed to delay tariff imposition by 30 days. Despite the positive development, investors still look nervous, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index falling 1.14% yesterday. Amid the uncertainty, investors can buy the following three Canadian stocks that are less susceptible to trade war.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is North America’s third-largest waste management company. It collects 86% of its revenue from the United States and 14% from Canada. The company operates primarily in secondary or exclusive markets, facing lesser competition and enjoying higher margins. Given the essential nature of its business, the company’s financials remain resilient irrespective of broader market conditions.

Moreover, the Toronto-based waste management company continues to expand its footprint with strategic acquisitions. Last year was its busiest, with record acquisitions that could also contribute to its 2025 revenue growth. Also, continued volume growth and price hikes could boost its financial growth in the coming quarters. Amid these growth initiatives, WCN’s management projects a top-line growth of mid- to high single digits this year.

The company’s voluntary turnover is falling amid improved employee engagement and safety-related metrics, thus expanding its operating margins. Meanwhile, the management is projecting a high single-digit EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) growth this year. Considering all these factors, I expect WCN to outperform despite the volatile environment.

Fortis

Another stock that is less impacted by this ongoing trade war is Fortis (TSX:FTS), which services 3.5 million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Given its regulated asset base and low-risk transmission and distribution business, its financials are less susceptible to commodity rates. The electric and natural gas utility company could also benefit from a strengthening U.S. dollar, as it could favourably impact the contribution from its United States business.

Moreover, Fortis continues to expand its asset base and has planned to invest around $26 billion over the next five years to increase its rate base by $14 billion to $53 billion by 2029. Also, given its capital-intensive business, the company could benefit from the central bank’s monetary easing initiatives. Amid the favourable market conditions and healthy growth prospects, the company’s management hopes to raise its dividends at an annualized rate of 4-6% through 2029, thus making it an excellent buy in this uncertain outlook.

Telus

My final pick is Telus (TSX:T), one of Canada’s three top telecommunication companies. The digitization of businesses and growth in remote working and learning have increased the demand for telecommunication services. Telcos enjoy healthy cash flows due to their recurring revenue streams, thus allowing them to reward their shareholders with consistent dividend payments. Since 2004, the company has returned $26 billion to shareholders, with $21 billion through dividends and $5 billion through share repurchases. Also, it currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.4023/share, translating into a forward dividend yield of 7.59%.

Moreover, Telus is expanding its 5G and broadband infrastructure, which could continue to expand its customer base. The company’s cost-cutting initiatives and falling interest rates could boost its profitability. Meanwhile, the company’s valuation also looks attractive, with its next-12-month price-to-sales multiple at 1.5, making it an excellent buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Credit card, online shopping, retail
Tech Stocks

Where Will Shopify Shares Be in 5 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to Shopify’s consistently growing sales and expanding profit margins, its focus on long-term growth initiatives could help its…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Stock Set to Skyrocket as Trump’s Trade War Heats Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This one Canadian stock is set to skyrocket, even amidst US tariffs.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Investing

Top TSX Opportunities for Your $7,000 Investment Today

| Sneha Nahata

These top TSX stocks are poised to deliver solid capital gains over the next decade. Investors can leverage the TFSA…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid in the Looming Trade War

| Puja Tayal

The looming U.S.-Canada trade war has changed the business environment. Here are some TSX stocks to buy and avoid in…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in 3 TSX Stocks for $60 in Monthly Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to earn more passive income on a regular basis? Check out these three dividend stocks to buy with $15,000…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

2 Unstoppable TSX Stocks to Buy in 2025 and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite the ongoing trade tensions, you may want to consider buying these two reliable TSX stocks now and hold them…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Energy Stocks

2 Sectors That Could Take a Big Hit in a U.S.-Canada Trade War

| Puja Tayal

The potential of a U.S.-Canada trade war has sent shockwaves in the TSX. A few sectors could face the biggest…

Read more »

Wall Street traders looking at graphs and charts cheering because the stock market went up
Tech Stocks

Palantir Investors Just Got Spectacular News from CEO Alex Karp

| Danny Vena

The artificial intelligence (AI) specialist kicked its growth into overdrive.

Read more »