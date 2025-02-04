Top TSX Opportunities for Your $7,000 Investment Today

These top TSX stocks are poised to deliver solid capital gains over the next decade. Investors can leverage the TFSA to maximize returns.

Investors looking to supercharge their portfolio returns should consider leveraging a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to invest in TSX stocks. This is because TFSA shelters your capital gains and dividends from taxes, making it a powerful tool for maximizing your returns over time. In 2025, the TFSA contribution limit is $7,000, providing ample room for investors to capitalize on promising opportunities within the TSX. With this background, here are the top fundamentally strong stocks to buy today.

SECURE Energy Services

TFSA investors could consider adding SECURE Energy Services (TSX:SES) stock to their portfolio. This waste management and energy infrastructure company benefits from operating in markets with high entry barriers, giving it a competitive edge. Further, its stable revenue streams from production-related activities and recurring waste services provide predictable income. In addition, its partnerships with leading energy and industrial players further strengthen its revenue base.

The company’s resilient business model and solid free cash flow support its stock price and dividend payments.

Looking ahead, the momentum in SECURE Energy’s business will likely sustain. Its focus on long-term contracts will likely drive volumes and cash flow. Moreover, the company’s efforts to reduce debt and expand margins augur well for growth.

Overall, strong demand, a focus on accretive acquisitions, and its solid competitive positioning provide a solid foundation for long-term growth. Moreover, it will likely enhance its shareholders’ value through regular cash dividends.

Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is another top TSX stock to buy with the TFSA contribution limit of $7,000 in 2025. The aviation company has solid growth prospects and will likely deliver above-average returns in the coming years. It continues to have strong demand, a solid backlog, and increasing deliveries of its business jets, supporting its financials and share price.

Beyond aircraft sales, Bombardier’s extensive aftermarket service network and focus on innovation position it well for future growth. Its diversification into defence, services, and the pre-owned aircraft market further strengthens its revenue potential and long-term profitability.

Bombardier’s focus on enhancing liquidity and reducing debt provides financial flexibility for strategic investments that will accelerate growth. Additionally, easing inflation, potential interest rate cuts in 2025, and stable growth in developed economies create favorable conditions for Bombardier.

With expectations of higher deliveries, steady orders, and aftermarket growth, Bombardier is well-positioned to generate strong cash flows and deliver impressive returns.

Brookfield Asset Management

TFSA investors could consider adding Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) stock to their portfolios. This alternative asset management company is poised to deliver solid growth due to its exposure to high-growth sectors and an asset-light model.

Notably, Brookfield Asset Management’s early investments in sectors with secular tailwinds, such as nuclear and renewable power and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, provide multi-year growth opportunities. Moreover, its consolidation of credit operations into the Brookfield Credit division augurs well for growth. This move aligns with the rising demand for credit solutions and enhances the company’s ability to deliver tailored financial products.

Brookfield’s management aims to double the business size over the next five years. This aggressive growth target is expected to fuel double-digit earnings growth, supporting dividend payouts and enhancing shareholder value.

Additionally, the company is poised to benefit from an expanding base of fee-bearing capital and increasing fee-related income. This stable revenue stream adds predictability to Brookfield’s business and provides a solid base for higher dividend payouts.