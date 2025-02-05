Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

2 Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

These dividend stars have a growing earnings base, solid dividend payment history and potential to deliver strong returns.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend-paying stocks with a track record of reliable payouts and strong growth potential can help build a solid passive-income portfolio with a higher potential to create wealth in the long run. These dividend stars not only generate regular cash flow but also have the potential to deliver impressive capital gains over time. Against this background, here are two Canadian stocks with fundamentally strong businesses, a growing earning base, robust dividend payment history, and solid growth potential to buy now.

goeasy

Investors seeking solid dividend income and strong returns could now consider goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock. goeasy is Canada’s leading financial services company, offering leasing and lending services targeting subprime borrowers. Thanks to its impressive financials, goeasy has rewarded its shareholders with increased dividend payments. Moreover, goeasy stock has outperformed the broader index and delivered above-average returns.

It’s worth noting that shares of this financial services company have gained over 179% in the last five years, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 22.8%. This performance was fueled by its double-digit sales and earnings growth rate.

Thanks to its growing earnings and free cash flows, goeasy has rewarded its shareholders with regular dividend payments for the past 20 consecutive years. Further, goeasy has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and is part of the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Looking ahead, its leadership in the subprime lending market, omnichannel offerings, and solid underwriting capabilities will enable it to deliver solid growth. Further, goeasy’s wide product range, diversified sources of funding, and geographic expansion will support its financials and dividend payouts.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is another dividend star to add to your portfolio for steady dividend income and the potential for capital growth. It is engaged in electric power transmission and local distribution, where 99% of operations are rate-regulated. Unlike many other utilities, Hydro One has no exposure to power generation and remains unaffected by commodity price volatility. This adds stability to its business operations and enables the company to deliver steady earnings and cash flows regardless of market conditions.

Hydro One is a reliable dividend-growth stock thanks to its resilient business model, strong cash flows, and solid earnings growth. It has consistently increased its dividends for the past seven years and offers a decent yield of 2.8%.

Besides dividend growth, the stock has delivered significant capital gains, achieving a CAGR of 13.7% over the past five years, translating into a return of over 90%.

Hydro One is likely to steadily increase its dividend in the coming years, driven by its low-risk earnings, strong balance sheet, expanding rate base, and strong cash flows. It projects its rate base to grow at a CAGR of 6% through 2027, which is likely to drive earnings by 5-7% annually and dividends by 6% per year.

Further, Hydro One looks well-positioned to benefit from the rising electricity demand driven by the growing population, energy transition opportunities, and new manufacturing capabilities. Large-scale projects like data centres, electrification of commercial buildings, adoption of electric vehicles, and related supply chains will further support its growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 7.1% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Beyond its over 7% dividend yield, Brookfield Renewable stock’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth outlook make it really attractive to…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue Chips

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term market fluctuations, these two top Canadian blue-chip stocks could help you build wealth over time.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

With these top Canadian dividend stocks, you can build the foundation for a solid and well-diversified income portfolio.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

2 Strong Dividend Stocks to Brace for Trump Tariff Turbulence

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and another strong dividend player are stocks to own for the long haul amid tariff worries.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Restaurant Brands International Stock in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

QSR stock could stage a strong rebound as lower interest rates gradually improve the consumer spending environment.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Telus: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Puja Tayal

Telus stock is moving in the opposite direction to the TSX Composite Index. Is it a buy, sell, or hold…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These smartest dividend stocks have strong fundamentals and growing earnings base to support higher dividend payouts in future.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

| Jitendra Parashar

Even cautious investors can expect to get strong returns in the long run by investing now in these two Canadian…

Read more »