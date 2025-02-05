Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $15,000

These two undervalued dividend stocks could help TFSA holders generate reliable income for years and get strong returns in the long run.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking to generate tax-free income from your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), you don’t need to chase market trends or worry about daily fluctuations. Instead, a smart, long-term, Foolish Investing approach could help you turn your TFSA into a steady cash-generating machine with reliable income streams.

With $15,000 to invest, you can build a diversified portfolio of top dividend-paying stocks that offer consistent cash flow and financial security. In this article, I’ll highlight two undervalued TFSA stocks that could help you maximize your tax-free income and build lasting wealth.

Rogers Communications stock

The first undervalued dividend stock you can consider adding to your TFSA is Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B). Despite its strong long-term growth prospects, short-term macroeconomic concerns have led to a 38% value erosion in its stock in the last year. With this, Rogers’s stock currently trades at $39.69 per share with a market cap of $21.6 billion. However, the recent decline in its share prices has made its annualized dividend yield look even more attractive, which currently stands at 5%.

Rogers recently reported a 6.7% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its total revenue for 2024 to $20.6 billion. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the year rose by 12.1% YoY to $9.6 billion, supported by cost efficiencies and steady subscriber growth. The company also posted $3 billion in free cash flow, clearly reflecting its ability to sustain dividend payouts while continuing to invest in its business.

Beyond the numbers, Rogers is working on expanding its dominance in Canada’s wireless and internet markets. Last year, it led all Canadian carriers with 623,000 net additions in mobile phone and internet subscribers. The company is also strengthening its 5G infrastructure, rolling out new cloud-based network technology, and deploying 3800-megahertz spectrum licenses to improve speed and reliability. These growth initiatives have the potential to improve its financial growth further in the years to come, which should help its share prices stage a sharp recovery.

Magna International stock

Another undervalued but fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stock TFSA investors can consider right now is Magna International (TSX:MG).

Last year, the shares of this Aurora-headquartered auto parts maker and mobility company felt the heat of inflationary pressures and slowing global light vehicle production. As a result, it tanked by 23.3%. This year, so far, concerns about the ongoing U.S.-Canada trade tensions have led to another 10% decline in its share prices as it currently trades at $54.15 per share with a market cap of $15.2 billion. Just like Rogers, MG stock also currently offers a 5% annualized dividend yield.

Even though Magna’s stock has taken a hit over the last year, its business remains solid. In the most recent reported quarter, it pulled in US$10.3 billion in sales. While the sales figure reflected a 4% YoY dip, it aligned with the global slowdown in light vehicle production. Despite this, Magna still managed to increase its net profit on a YoY basis to $484 million.

Despite short-term challenges, Magna’s consistent focus on electric vehicle innovations, automated driving technology, and electrification efforts brightens its long-term growth outlook, making it an attractive TFSA dividend stock to buy now and hold for decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Magna International. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Better Materials Stock: Nutrien vs Barrick Gold?

| Andrew Button

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is a quality materials stock.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Mega Trend Shaping Canadian Investments for 2025

| Puja Tayal

2025 is different in many aspects. The Canadian investment landscape is being reshaped in a new direction. You can hop…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 18%, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why the recent decline in this top dividend-paying TSX stock could be an opportunity for…

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 7.1% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Beyond its over 7% dividend yield, Brookfield Renewable stock’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth outlook make it really attractive to…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Build Enduring Wealth With These Canadian Blue Chips

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term market fluctuations, these two top Canadian blue-chip stocks could help you build wealth over time.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? 5 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

With these top Canadian dividend stocks, you can build the foundation for a solid and well-diversified income portfolio.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

2 Strong Dividend Stocks to Brace for Trump Tariff Turbulence

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and another strong dividend player are stocks to own for the long haul amid tariff worries.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stars have a growing earnings base, solid dividend payment history and potential to deliver strong returns.

Read more »