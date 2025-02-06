Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025

Here’s why I’m bullish on these two lightly leveraged dividend growth ETFs.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

There are hundreds of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Canada, and as someone who analyzes them for a living, I’ve come across plenty of interesting ones.

This year, two from Hamilton ETFs caught my eye – mainly because they’re the first lightly leveraged dividend growth ETFs available in Canada.

The idea is simple: dividend growth stocks are already good investments. So why not borrow a little money to invest more in them? These ETFs do just that, using modest leverage to enhance returns while maintaining exposure to high-quality dividend growers. Here’s how they work.

Understanding leveraged ETFs

There are two types of leveraged ETFs, and while both magnify returns, they do so in very different ways.

The ones you’ve probably seen before are daily resetting leveraged ETFs – these aim to deliver 2 or 3 times the daily return of an index like the S&P 500. They achieve this by using complex financial instruments called derivatives.

While they work as intended for short-term trading, holding them long term can produce unexpected results, since the daily compounding doesn’t always line up perfectly with the expected multiple.

The newer leveraged ETFs are built for long-term investing. Instead of derivatives, they use physical leverage, meaning they borrow cash and invest more directly into their portfolio.

Think of it like opening a non-registered brokerage account and using margin. If you deposit $100 and borrow an extra $25 to invest a total of $125, you’re using 1.3 times leverage.

That’s exactly what these lightly leveraged ETFs do – they invest more in high-quality stocks without the complications of daily resets.

The two ETFs I like

The two ETFs that stand out to me are the Hamilton CHAMPIONS Enhanced U.S. Dividend ETF (TSX:SWIN) and the Hamilton CHAMPIONS Enhanced Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:CWIN). Both ETFs use 1.3 times leverage to invest in stocks from their respective indices.

SWIN follows the Solactive United States Dividend Elite Champions Index, which screens for U.S. stocks with 25-plus consecutive years of dividend growth. CWIN follows the Solactive Canada Dividend Elite Champions Index, which requires stocks to have 6-plus years of dividend growth.

In both cases, the ETFs equally weight the selected stocks, ensuring no single company dominates the portfolio. Here’s a look at some of their notable holdings.

Historically, applying leverage to these dividend growth indices has resulted in outperformance. That said, the ETF won’t track the index perfectly – indices are frictionless, while ETFs have trading costs and management fees that eat into returns.

But even with these factors, the strategy looks promising for higher-risk investors looking to enhance their dividend growth exposure. And unlike margin, you can employ both in registered accounts like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA)!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some stocks to buy for monthly income? Here's a pair of great stocks that can provide both income…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Button

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) has a major US presence. Is it a buy?

Read more »

Investing

3 Low-Volatility TSX Stocks for Smoother Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These low-volatility stocks are less susceptible to market volatility, delivering stable returns irrespective of the broader market conditions.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Meet the Canadian Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons that could support CI Financial stock’s strong upward momentum in the coming years.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Daniel Da Costa

These four companies are some of the top Canadian stocks you can own, making them ideal investments to buy and…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $10,000

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks can transform your TFSA into a cash-creating machine and generate $682.32 per year in tax free income.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Bank Stocks

2 Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these top Canadian bank stocks today could help you lock in attractive dividend yields while building a portfolio geared…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

Top Canadian Financial Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian financial stocks to buy now and hold for the long term.

Read more »