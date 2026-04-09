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Could This $97 TSX Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Topicus looks like a “boring millionaire-maker” by compounding cash flow through steady software acquisitions across Europe.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Topicus owns sticky, mission-critical vertical software businesses, a proven Constellation-style compounding model.
  • Results show strong momentum in revenue and cash flow, even if reported net income looks messy from accounting.
  • The big risk is valuation, since the stock is priced for continued flawless execution and deal success.

Becoming a millionaire with one stock usually does not come from luck. It comes from time, conviction, and the nerve to hold on while a business keeps compounding. In most cases, investors need three things: a company that can grow for years, a reasonable starting valuation, and the discipline to keep adding when the story still works. That is why Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) stands out. It is not a flashy story stock, but a steady software compounder that keeps buying niche businesses and squeezing more cash flow out of them over time.

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Source: Getty Images

TOI

Topicus.com is a vertical market software company focused mainly on Europe. In plain English, it owns and operates software businesses that serve specific industries and public-sector clients with mission-critical tools. Customers tend to stick around when the software runs a key part of their day-to-day operations. It is a model that looks familiar for good reason: Topicus stock came out of the Constellation Software orbit, and investors have long loved that playbook.

Over the last year, Topicus stock stayed busy expanding that footprint. Early in 2025, it announced a deal to acquire Cipal Schaubroeck in Belgium, adding more government-focused software exposure. It also moved aggressively in Poland, first buying a 10% stake in Asseco Poland and then completing a deal for another 14.8% of treasury shares, which made that investment one of the biggest strategic moves in its recent history. On top of that, Topicus stock completed an inaugural €200 million Schuldschein loan in June 2025, giving it more flexibility to keep funding deals.

That recent news matters because Topicus wins by finding small and mid-sized software assets, then letting them compound. The bigger Asseco investment adds another layer to that strategy. It gives Topicus stock more exposure to a large European software player, while the company keeps doing what it does best across dozens of smaller businesses.

Into earnings

Now to the numbers. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Topicus stock grew revenue 20% year over year to €436.8 million. Net income rose 41% to €79.4 million, while cash flow from operations climbed 35% to €107.7 million. Free cash flow available to shareholders also jumped 40% to €51.2 million. Those are the kinds of numbers growth investors like to see, especially from a serial acquirer.

For the full 2025 year, revenue increased 20% to €1.55 billion and free cash flow available to shareholders rose 23% to €218.7 million. Cash flow from operations reached €412.7 million. Net income, however, fell 53% to €70.1 million. That looks ugly at first glance, but management tied the drop mainly to accounting treatment related to the Asseco investment, including a €221.7 million expense connected to the equity-method accounting election. In other words, the cash generation looked much better than the headline earnings figure.

As for valuation, Topicus stock is not exactly cheap based on basic earnings. The stock holds a market cap of about $8.1 billion at writing, with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) around 123 and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79. That sounds expensive, and it is a real risk if growth slows. Still, the market clearly values Topicus stock more on its recurring software revenue and cash flow engine. With the stock around $97 and a price-to-sales ratio around 5 at writing, investors are paying up for a business that still has room to acquire, integrate, and expand across Europe.

Bottom line

So, could this stock help make you a millionaire? Yes, it could. But it would likely happen the boring way, which is often the best way. Topicus stock looks like the kind of company that can keep compounding for years if management stays disciplined and acquisitions keep paying off. The risk is that the valuation leaves little room for disappointment. Even so, for long-term investors who want a possible wealth builder rather than a quick trade, this TSX Venture name still looks like a serious contender.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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