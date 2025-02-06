Member Login
Home » Investing » Looking for Market Defence? Canadian Dividend ETFs Are a One-Stop Solution

Looking for Market Defence? Canadian Dividend ETFs Are a One-Stop Solution

Canadian dividend ETFs are a good consideration for better diversification and defence.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

In times of market turbulence, finding a reliable defence strategy for your portfolio becomes essential. With volatility looming, whether it’s from geopolitical issues or other reasons, investors are increasingly looking for stability. The stock market has historically trended upward, but the path is bumpy.

So, how can Canadian investors protect their wealth during uncertain times? One proven solution lies in dividend-paying investments, particularly dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds not only offer a steady income stream but also allow for diversification, mitigating risk in the face of market volatility.

Why dividend ETFs? The power of passive income

While dividend stocks can be an excellent source of income, selecting individual stocks requires significant research and risk management. A better option might be dividend ETFs, which pool together a basket of high-yield stocks, providing investors with a diversified portfolio. This means less risk, greater exposure to various sectors, and a smoother ride through market ups and downs.

Here are two Canadian dividend ETFs that are compelling choices for investors seeking defence against market volatility while still aiming for growth.

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF

With net assets totalling $1.7 billion, iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) targets a reliable income stream by tracking the S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index. Its top holdings include familiar names such as the major Canadian banks — Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Montreal — along with leading energy companies like Enbridge and Suncor Energy.

The XEI ETF has a low management expense ratio (MER) of 0.22% and a recent yield of 4.9%, which is significantly higher than the best GIC rate of around 3.7% currently. This yield reflects the potential for higher returns, albeit with more risk. It’s an ideal long-term investment for those seeking consistent dividends and exposure to the financial and energy sectors, which are key sectors in Canada.

BMO Canada Dividend ETF

Another solid dividend ETF is BMO Canada Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV), with a net asset value of around $1.1 billion. This ETF focuses on a yield-weighted portfolio of Canadian dividend stocks, with approximately 39% of its holdings in the financial services sector and 19.5% in energy. It also includes exposure to industrial services, telecommunications, and basic materials. Its top 10 holdings feature prominent banks and energy companies, which together make up a substantial portion of the fund.

With a manageable MER of 0.40% and a yield of 3.4%, ZDV provides decent income as well as growth potential. For investors looking to add a diversified income stream to their portfolios without overexposing themselves to individual stock risk, the BMO ETF is another good consideration for long-term growth and protection against market downturns.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Building a defensive portfolio with dividend ETFs

In a time of economic uncertainty and market swings, Canadian dividend ETFs like XEI and ZDV may offer better defence for investors. By investing in a basket of dividend-paying stocks, these ETFs provide both income and diversification, mitigating risk while still positioning your portfolio for potential growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Investing

From Loblaw to Empire, Canadian Grocery Stocks Act as Recession-Resilient Investments

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why Canadian grocers could add a defensive tilt to your portfolio

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Stocks Could Double as Tariffs Shake the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks could certainly help beat the market, and strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will focus on the latest corporate earnings today with U.S.-Canada trade tensions still looming in the background.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Jitendra Parashar

The robust long-term growth prospects of these three rallying TSX stocks could help them keep soaring in the years to…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Investing

Trump Tariffs: 2 Bets to Help Your TFSA Ride Out the Storm

| Joey Frenette

Consider Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VFV) and another investment to help brace for a return of tariffs.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Investing

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

| Kay Ng

Canadian investors should take advantage of their $7,000 TFSA contribution limit by investing for long-term gains. Here are some top…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Stock Market

Trade War: 2 TSX Stocks to Avoid and 2 to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Trump's tariff threats are creating havoc for TSX stocks. Here's what kind of stocks to buy and what to avoid…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Trump Tariffs: Are Canadian Energy Stocks Still a Safe Haven for Investors?

| Puja Tayal

Trump tariffs have put Canadian energy stocks in the limelight. These stocks have outperformed post-pandemic. Can they continue doing so?

Read more »