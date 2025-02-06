These TSX stocks can transform your TFSA into a cash-creating machine and generate $682.32 per year in tax free income.

Investing in top Canadian dividend stocks through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you earn worry and tax-free passive income for decades. Notably, dividends and capital gains are not taxed in a TFSA. Thus, it enhances your portfolio’s income and returns potential over time. Against this background, let’s look at reliable TSX stocks with yields that can help transform your TFSA into a cash-creating machine with $10,000.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most reliable TSX stocks that can turn your TFSA portfolio into a cash-creating machine. Its resilient payouts, solid dividend growth history, high yield, and visibility over future distributions make it a must-have income stock.

With a history of dividend payments spanning seven decades, including 30 consecutive years of increases, Enbridge offers resilient dividends in all market conditions.

Its diversified portfolio and contracted assets witness minimal volatility, enabling Enbridge to generate significant distributable cash flows (DCF) and support its payouts. Furthermore, Enbridge has minimal exposure to commodity price fluctuations, which adds stability to its operations and distributions.

Enbridge’s strategic investments in both conventional and lower-carbon energies position it favourably to capitalize on evolving energy demands while continuing to enhance shareholder value. Further, its extensive energy infrastructure assets connect major supply sources with high-demand markets and witness high system utilization, enabling it to generate solid DCF.

Further, the company’s payouts are supported by low-risk commercial arrangements, including long-term contracts, power-purchase agreements (PPAs), and regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks. These factors drive predictable cash flows that insulate Enbridge from market and commodity price fluctuations.

Management forecasts mid-single-digit earnings and DCF growth over the long term. This will enable Enbridge to grow its dividend in line with its DCF per share. Besides growing dividends, Enbridge stock offers a high yield of about 6%.

Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) is among the reliable income stocks listed on the TSX. The leading wireless service provider has a solid dividend payment and growth history. Moreover, it offers a high yield and plans to increase its dividend at a solid pace.

The Canadian communication giant has distributed about $21 billion in dividends since 2004. Moreover, through its multi-year dividend-growth program, it increased its dividend 27 times since 2011. Telus pays a quarterly dividend of $0.402 per share, equating to a high yield of 7.7%.

Telus’s payouts are supported by its growing earnings base. Despite heightened competitive activity and macro headwinds, Telus is generating solid earnings, led by its focus on margin-accretive customer growth and cost reduction. Moreover, Telus’s investments in network infrastructure and compelling bundled offerings enable it to increase its customer base and lower churn.

Looking ahead, Telus is focusing on lowering its cost to serve and improving its average revenue and margins per user. This will drive its earnings and future payouts. Moreover, it targets mid to high-single-digit dividend growth for 2025. Overall, Telus is a solid income stock offering reliable payouts and high yield.

Earn over $682 in tax-free cash per year

Enbridge and Telus are dependable stocks that can transform your TFSA portfolio into a cash-creating machine. The table below illustrates that investing $10,000 in both these stocks ($5,000 each) can help you earn over $170.58 every quarter, or about $682.32/year.