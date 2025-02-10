Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 10

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, February 10

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as investors await more details on expected U.S. tariffs on metal imports.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities remained in the red for a second straight session on Friday, pressured by labour market data and mixed corporate earnings that signalled economic uncertainty. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 92 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 25,443.

While nearly all key sectors ended the session in negative territory, the broader market selloff was mainly led by heavy losses in healthcare and technology stocks. With a nearly 0.4% drop for the week, the TSX benchmark ended its three-week winning streak.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) dived by nearly 6% to $39.77 per share, making it one of the worst-performing TSX stocks of the day. This weakness in OTEX stock came a day after the Waterloo-based information management firm announced its quarterly financial results.

In the quarter ended in December 2024, OpenText’s sales plunged by 13.1% year over year to US$1.33 billion as its license revenue tanked by 34.7%. Although the company’s adjusted quarterly earnings figure of US$1.11 per share exceeded Street analyst expectations, investors seemed worried about its elevated debt levels and high exposure to the U.S. dollar. Over the last 12 months, OTEX stock has lost 28% of its value.

BCE, Tilray, and NovaGold Resources were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each falling by at least 4.6%.

On the flip side, ARC Resources, OceanaGold, Bombardier, and Lightspeed Commerce climbed by at least 4% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trading volume, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, Suncor Energy, BCE, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were bullish early Monday morning after U.S. president Donald Trump, on Sunday, told reporters that he’ll announce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, escalating trade tensions and raising concerns over the potential impact on Canadian metal exports. That’s why the main TSX index could remain volatile at the open today as investors await more details on the proposed tariffs and their potential implications for Canadian industries.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress for any indications of the central bank’s stance regarding interest rates and inflation.

On the corporate events front, TSX-listed PrairieSky Royalty and CT Real Estate Investment Trust will announce their latest quarterly results today after the market closing bell.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bce, Enbridge, and Open Text. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Lightspeed Commerce, TELUS, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

ETF chart stocks
Stock Market

The Best Canadian ETFs $1,000 Can Buy on the TSX Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in these Canadian ETFs can help you benefit from inflation-beating returns in the next decade. Here's why.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, February 7

| Jitendra Parashar

The important labour market reports from the United States and Canada will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Stock Market

The Smartest TSX Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Want some smart TSX stocks that you can safely hold through 2025 and beyond? These three stocks may be worth…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, February 6

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will focus on the latest corporate earnings today with U.S.-Canada trade tensions still looming in the background.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Stock Market

Trade War: 2 TSX Stocks to Avoid and 2 to Buy Now

| Robin Brown

Trump's tariff threats are creating havoc for TSX stocks. Here's what kind of stocks to buy and what to avoid…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 5

| Jitendra Parashar

More corporate earnings and the U.S. non-farm employment data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stock Market

Trump Tariffs: 1 TSX Stock That Could Take a Huge Hit

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) faces a U.S. tariff storm—70% of its production is in Mexico, some in Canada, yet 60% of…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 4

| Jitendra Parashar

As the Trump administration temporarily pauses tariffs on Canada, TSX investors may shift their focus to corporate earnings and updates…

Read more »