Member Login
Home » Investing » Fortis Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Fortis Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

With Fortis now trading just off its 52-week high, is it still one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now?

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
engineer at wind farm

Source: Getty Images

There’s no doubt that one of the best stocks you can buy on the TSX both for reliability and dividend income is Fortis (TSX:FTS), the $31 billion utility stock.

It’s no secret that the utility sector consists of stocks with a tonne of resiliency, perfect for shoring up your portfolio. However, while you can consider many top utility stocks to improve the defensiveness of your portfolio, there’s no question that Fortis is the best of the best.

Not only is it effectively 100% regulated by governments, ensuring that its income is reliable and predictable, but it’s also well-diversified with 3.5 million electricity and gas customers spread across 10 different jurisdictions in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

However, just because it’s one of the best and most reliable dividend stocks you can own doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth buying in this environment.

So, if you own Fortis in your portfolio or have the stock on your watchlist, let’s consider whether it’s worth buying, holding, or selling in 2025.

Is Fortis stock worth buying right now?

Fortis is one of those stocks that, no matter what the market’s doing, is almost never worth selling. It might not always be the best time to buy, but with its defensive business model and ultra-reliable dividend, it’s the kind of stock you can count on for the long haul.

Whether it’s a buy or a hold depends on valuation, but if you already own it, there’s little reason to let it go.

For example, over the last decade, Fortis stock has earned investors a total return of 127%, which is a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8.5%. That would be a solid and consistent return for any stock, but especially one of the most reliable businesses you can own. Furthermore, going forward, it continues to have compelling growth potential.

Investing in growth

In fact, Fortis is planning to spend roughly $26 billion to upgrade its operations from 2025 to 2029. These upgrades include things like connecting more renewable generation to the grid as it prepares for additional electrification. It’s also looking to replace some of its aging assets to maintain reliability as well as expand its infrastructure to support load growth as data centres and AI continue to become more popular.

Fortis expects these investments to help its rate base grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 through 2029. And as its rate base grows, it plans to continue increasing its dividend each year.

For example, Fortis just increased its dividend in the fourth quarter of 2024 by 4%, marking 51 straight years of dividend increases, showing why it’s one of the best dividend stocks in Canada and why it’s a stock you’ll never want to sell.

Therefore, although its yield is sitting just shy of 4%, over the next five years, it plans to increase the dividend by 4% to 6% annually.

And since it continues to generate more earnings each year, the dividend remains sustainable, even as Fortis stock constantly increases it. In fact, it constantly keeps its payout ratio between 75% and 80% of its adjusted earnings per share.

Is the utility stock overvalued in the current market environment?

Fortis isn’t necessarily overvalued, but it’s not exactly a bargain either. In the current market environment, it may not be the best stock to buy right now, and I’d lean toward calling it a hold. With that being said, with ongoing uncertainty, you could still justify buying it, especially if you’re looking to shore up your portfolio for the long haul.

Fortis will continue to grow, protect your capital, and steadily increase its dividend, making it a solid choice for conservative investors. Plus, while it’s not cheap, its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8 times is slightly lower than its five-year average of 18.9 times.

So, if you’re considering buying Fortis stock today, it ultimately comes down to your personal preferences and investment goals.

If you’re looking for a high-growth stock as the economy begins to rebound, there are better options. However, if you want stability, reliable income, and long-term capital preservation, Fortis is easily one of the best defensive stocks on the TSX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever in an RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's a lot to consider when eyeing up some long-term holds in an RRSP, so let's get into it.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

1 Superior Canadian Dividend Stock Down 7% to Buy in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because stocks are down doesn't mean you should ignore them. This one, you should buy up in bulk.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks all offer attractive and consistently growing dividends, making them ideal passive-income generators for your TFSA.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Canadian National Railway Stock in 2025

| Kay Ng

Other than a safe dividend yield of 2.4%, the blue-chip stock also offers solid long-term returns potential at current levels.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for passive income during this trying time? Consider this dividend stock for ultimate income.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These secrets are secrets no longer. Let's get right into how you can turn them into cash.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $45,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top dividend stocks are prime for investors to buy up immediately. So, let's get into them.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $25,000

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can add these high-yield Canadian dividend stocks to earn a tax-free income of over $1,657 annually.

Read more »