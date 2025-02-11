Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Investments to Fill Your TFSA Contribution Room in 2025

Top Investments to Fill Your TFSA Contribution Room in 2025

Here’s a basket of top investments to consider for your TFSA in 2025 from low risk to high risk.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
chart reflected in eyeglass lenses

Source: Getty Images

We’re still early in 2025. And Canadian investors have a golden opportunity to maximize their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room and harness the power of tax-free growth. Whether you’re a conservative investor or someone looking to capitalize on market opportunities, there are various investment strategies to consider depending on your risk tolerance and financial goals.

Low-risk options for conservative investors

For those with a low-risk tolerance or a short-term investment horizon, Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) remain a reliable option to grow your TFSA savings. While GICs typically offer modest returns, they provide the peace of mind of guaranteed principal and interest. The best one-year GIC rates are currently around 3.7%.

For example, if you’ve been eligible for a TFSA since its inception in 2009 and have never contributed, you’d have a whopping $102,000 in contribution room. Placing that full amount into a GIC at 3.7% would generate $3,774 in annual interest — tax-free.

Moderate risk: Market-linked GICs for growth with protection

If you’re willing to take on a bit more risk while still seeking some level of safety, market-linked GICs could be an appealing option. These products offer the potential for higher returns by tying their growth to stock market performance but with the added benefit of principal protection.

For example, if the stock market were to experience a 10% return over the next year, a market-linked GIC could provide returns of around 7% while still ensuring your principal is protected. It’s an ideal option for those who want to tap into market growth without the risk of losing their initial investment.

High-risk, high-reward: Stock and bond funds

For investors with a higher risk tolerance and a long-term outlook, a diversified stock and bond fund could be a great fit for your TFSA. One highly recommended option is iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:XBAL). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) offers a balanced 60/40 mix of equities and fixed income with diversification across asset classes and regions.

With a management expense ratio of just 0.20%, XBAL offers investors an efficient and cost-effective way to achieve balanced growth. Over the last decade, it has delivered an average annual return of about 6%. Its recent cash distribution yield was 4.3%. For long-term investors, dollar-cost averaging into XBAL can help mitigate market fluctuations while providing steady, tax-free growth within their TFSAs.

Invest in U.S. giants without currency risk

If you have confidence in your stock-picking abilities, your TFSA can also house individual stocks, including large-cap U.S. stocks. The Neo Exchange allows Canadian investors to choose from a basket of U.S. stocks in Canadian dollars, eliminating the need to navigate the complexities of foreign exchange rates.

Stocks like Apple, AbbVie, Airbnb, and Advanced Micro Devices offer robust growth potential and can be excellent additions to your TFSA portfolio — especially for investors looking to target U.S. equities without the risks associated with currency conversion.

Dividend stocks: Steady returns from Canada’s top companies

For investors who appreciate regular income, dividend stocks are an attractive choice for their TFSA. Dividend-paying stocks not only provide consistent returns but also indicate that the company is profitable and committed to rewarding shareholders.

Canadian banks such as Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada are prime candidates for dividend-focused investors. These companies have a long history of paying reliable dividends, making them solid picks, especially when their stock prices are temporarily down during market corrections.

The Foolish investor takeaway

By diversifying your TFSA portfolio across these different investment types, you can optimize your tax-free savings in 2025 — whether you’re seeking safety, growth, or income. Each investment type comes with its own level of risk and reward, so carefully assess your goals and risk tolerance before making decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Airbnb, and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Suncor Energy Stock in 2025

| Adam Othman

Not all Canadian energy stocks are vulnerable to tariff hikes and the international oil price tug-of-war, but they can still…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These secrets are secrets no longer. Let's get right into how you can turn them into cash.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Retirement

Don’t Delay Your Retirement: Your TFSA Can Match CPP’s Best Payout Today

| Puja Tayal

Before delaying your retirement for a higher taxable CPP payout, consider other tax-free retirement income options like TFSA payouts.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $45,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top dividend stocks are prime for investors to buy up immediately. So, let's get into them.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian tech stock is one that remains undervalued, so what's next for investors?

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Investing

2 Ways Investors Can Play a Weaker Loonie

| Joey Frenette

Consider Sprott Physical Silver Trust (TSX:PSLV) and another top pick if you think the loonie is flying south this year.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget the tech stocks going through ups and downs and stick to this solid tech stock instead.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Investing

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: WELL Health vs Bausch Health?

| Adam Othman

It's sometimes difficult to run an apples-to-apples comparison, even when comparing two stocks from the same sector.

Read more »