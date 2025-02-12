Member Login
Home » Investing » Beyond the Usual Suspects: This Hidden Gem for Your TFSA Rivals the Best Blue Chips

Beyond the Usual Suspects: This Hidden Gem for Your TFSA Rivals the Best Blue Chips

Several dividend stocks tend to fly under the radar because they might not have the right credentials yet. Snatching them at the right time can be amazing for your TFSA.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

When you are building a passive-income portfolio in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), there are several factors you need to consider. The yield and sustainability of the dividend stocks you choose are significant factors to consider, but there are others. Many investors tend to stick to well-known, well-understood blue chips, but if you limit yourself to that specific pool of assets, you may end up losing the opportunity to acquire some rare gems.

A rare dividend gem

MCAN Mortgage (TSX:MKP) is a small-cap dividend stock that often tends to fly under the radar of most investors, especially the ones that select dividend stocks only from the big-cap pool. At a market capitalization of $718 million, MCAN isn’t even in the top half of small-cap. But it has been a promising dividend payer for years now.

It’s currently offering a mouth-watering yield of about 8.4%, which is backed by a safe payout ratio of 64%. The dividend history is also impressive as the company has grown its payouts consistently and conservatively (the last growth was just one cent) for the last five years. And if you need another reason to consider this stock, the price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5 that makes it attractively valued, can be it.

A bank stock

A good portfolio doesn’t have to be either blue chips or hidden gems like MCAN. It can be a good combination of both. Bank stocks tend to be among the safest dividend picks in Canada, and most of them have dividend histories that stretch back decades. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is an easy pick if your goal is maximum yield. The bank is currently offering payouts at a yield of about 5.8%.

The bank has been growing its payouts for well over a decade, and like others in the Big Five, it’s a well-established Dividend Aristocrat. If you are looking for a more conventional check for sustainability (the payout ratio), the bank’s dividends seem safe enough with a payout ratio of about 72% (compared to dividend stocks in general), but it’s higher than what most banks usually aim for.

An energy stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most prominent and common dividend picks from the energy sector for a number of reasons, starting with its dividend growth streak. It’s a well-established Dividend Aristocrat and offers dividend safety not via a financial metric like payout ratio but through its business model and mix. As a mid-stream giant, its business model is entirely secure, and as for the business mix, a sizable portion of its earnings comes from its natural gas utility operations.

The stock is currently riding a powerful bullish momentum and has risen about 36% in the last 12 months alone, which is quite significant for a giant this size. Despite this bullish phase, it offers an attractive dividend yield of about 5.9%.

Foolish takeaway

The three stocks, including two blue-chip stocks and a small-cap dividend gem (MCAN), can help you build a robust passive-income portfolio (or augment an existing one) in your TFSA. Since all three are growing dividends regularly, this passive-income stream can also stay ahead of inflation, at least to a reasonable extent.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

2 Smart Places to Invest Your 2025 $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-growth TSX stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors maximizing their 2025 contribution limits.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Top TSX Stocks

Invest in These 2 Unstoppable Canadian Stocks for the Next Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some unstoppable Canadian stocks to own? Here are two options to buy today that promise decades of growth.

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Dividend Stocks

Earn $125/Month in Passive Income With These Dividend Leaders

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend leaders are suitable for Canadians intending to build a robust passive income portfolio.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks for $1,792 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We could all use some extra passive income, so let's get into it with these three stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Jitendra Parashar

While these top Canadian stocks underperformed over the past year, they have the potential to outperform the TSX Composite Index…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? 2 Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are safe investment options for investors who are worried over impending U.S. tariffs.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

$5,000 to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are a Screaming Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Not all stocks worth buying in any given market are worth holding long term, and planning an "exit" ahead of…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 5.06% Dividend Stock Pays Reliable Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield healthcare stock is a reliable dividend payer and a great source of monthly income.

Read more »