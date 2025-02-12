Member Login
Maximizing TFSA Growth: Top Investment Choices for 2025

These two S&P 500 ETFs are well-suited for long term-growth in a TFSA.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Source: Getty Images

I’ve written a lot about using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for passive income, and it’s a great strategy. Since TFSA withdrawals are tax-free, they don’t push you into a higher income bracket or, if you’re retired, interfere with Old Age Security (OAS) benefits by triggering clawbacks.

But if you’re younger, the best way to use a TFSA is to optimize for growth – focusing on total returns from share price appreciation and reinvested dividends. Delaying gratification now means building a large, tax-free nest egg for the future.

With that in mind, here are my top two exchange-traded fund (ETF) investment choices for a TFSA in 2025, both designed for long-term growth.

The S&P 500

My go-to ETF for maximizing TFSA growth is the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP).

This ETF holds 500 large-cap U.S. stocks across all 11 sectors, providing broad exposure to the world’s biggest and most influential companies. Stocks in the S&P 500 aren’t just randomly selected – they’re chosen through both a methodology and a committee, which screens for size, liquidity, and earnings quality to ensure only the strongest companies make the cut.

These stocks are market-cap weighted, meaning larger companies make up a bigger share of the index, while smaller ones have less influence. This approach is highly efficient, as it naturally favours winners without requiring constant rebalancing. On average, the S&P 500 only turns over about 2% per year, meaning it doesn’t actively trade much – keeping costs low.

With ZSP, you get exposure to the S&P 500 for a 0.09% management expense ratio (MER), which works out to just $9 per year on a $10,000 investment – a low-cost way to invest in U.S. market growth.

The S&P 500 (currency hedged)

One quirk with ZSP is that when the U.S. dollar rises, Canadian investors get a tailwind – their returns are boosted by currency appreciation. But when the Canadian dollar strengthens, it becomes a headwind, reducing returns.

This happens because ZSP trades in Canadian dollars, while its underlying stocks are priced in U.S. dollars. When the exchange rate moves, it affects your investment’s value – for better or worse.

If you just want the S&P 500’s returns without worrying about currency risk, there’s an alternative: the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX:ZUE).

ZUE holds the exact same stocks as ZSP but uses financial instruments to cancel out foreign exchange risk. This way, your returns match the S&P 500’s performance without the added volatility of currency fluctuations. And like ZSP, it comes with a low 0.09% MER.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

