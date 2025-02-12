Member Login
Home » Investing » Rebalance Your Portfolio With These 3 TSX Gems

Rebalance Your Portfolio With These 3 TSX Gems

Now’s the time many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios, and these three Canadian stocks may be great options to rotate into.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

In today’s dynamic financial landscape, maintaining a well-balanced investment portfolio is crucial for achieving long-term financial goals. Diversification across high-quality assets not only mitigates risk but also positions investors to capitalize on growth opportunities. For those focusing on Canadian stocks, the good news is that there are plenty of world-class companies to choose from.

For those seeking defensive growth in this current environment, here are three of my top picks right now.

Restaurant Brands

In the quick-service restaurant sector, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains a world leader, managing well-known brands, including Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs. In fiscal year 2023, Restaurant Brands reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.76, up from $3.25 in 2022, and net income of $1.718 billion, up from $1.482 billion the year before. This expansion demonstrates how well the business operates and how well it can adjust to changing market conditions.

The company’s strategic acquisitions and brand development activities demonstrate its dedication to growing its worldwide presence. Indeed, I think this is a top option for investors looking to gain exposure to the consumer discretionary sector because of its diverse brand portfolio and global reach, which offer a strong basis for long-term growth.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

With around 16,700 locations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a major convenience store operator. The corporation recorded a $3.2 billion gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, an 8.0% increase over the same time the year before. This stable performance demonstrates Couche-Tard’s sound business strategy and capacity to provide reliable cash flows.

A planned acquisition of Seven & I Holdings, the Japanese firm that owns 7-Eleven convenience shops, is one of the corporation’s major expansion goals. If successful, this action would bolster Couche-Tard’s position as a leading force in the convenience store industry and greatly increase its global footprint. These strategic initiatives show the company’s drive and long-term growth potential, which makes this a top highly attractive consideration for investors.

Fortis

A reputable utility firm with operations in the Caribbean, the U.S., and Canada is Fortis (TSX:FTS). The company is well-known for its steady and controlled profits, which are mostly from the operations of gas and electric utilities. Due to its solid dividend delivery history, Fortis appeals to investors who prioritize income.

The company’s strategic investments in renewable energy and infrastructure projects further strengthen its financial resilience. These programs complement worldwide trends toward greener energy while also promoting sustainable growth. Fortis’s dedication to sustainability and innovation places it in a favourable position within the utility industry, providing investors with a combination of growth potential and dependability.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks for $1,792 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We could all use some extra passive income, so let's get into it with these three stocks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Jitendra Parashar

While these top Canadian stocks underperformed over the past year, they have the potential to outperform the TSX Composite Index…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? 2 Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are safe investment options for investors who are worried over impending U.S. tariffs.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) Could Be the Hottest TSX Stock in 2025

| Adam Othman

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) might have enough steam to push the TSX higher and higher in 2025.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

$5,000 to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are a Screaming Buy Today

| Adam Othman

Not all stocks worth buying in any given market are worth holding long term, and planning an "exit" ahead of…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Down 22% From All-Time Highs, Is Shopify Stock a Good Buy in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shopify stock has delivered market-beating returns to shareholders since its IPO in 2015. Is the TSX tech stock still a…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 5.06% Dividend Stock Pays Reliable Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield healthcare stock is a reliable dividend payer and a great source of monthly income.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Sneha Nahata

Build a solid passive-income portfolio with these Canadian dividend stocks and earn a tax-free income of over $2,952 annually.

Read more »