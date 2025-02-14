Member Login
Home » Investing » Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Growth Strategies for 2025

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Growth Strategies for 2025

These two Nasdaq-100 index ETFs are great for maximizing TFSA growth.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best investment tools available to Canadians, but how you use it matters. While it’s great for passive income, the real long-term power of a TFSA lies in total returns – building a tax-free nest egg through share price appreciation and reinvested dividends.

Since TFSA withdrawals are tax-free, they won’t push you into a higher income bracket or trigger Old Age Security (OAS) clawbacks in retirement. But if you’re younger, the best strategy is to optimize for total returns – letting compounding do the heavy lifting over time.

With that in mind, here are two top investment choices for a TFSA in 2025, both designed to maximize long-term growth.

The Nasdaq-100 Index

For maximizing TFSA growth, a strong option is the Nasdaq-100 Index, which tracks 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

Unlike the S&P 500, this index excludes financials, giving it a heavy tilt toward tech and high-growth stocks. The Nasdaq-100 includes all of the Magnificent Seven stocks within its top holdings.

For exposure, I like the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (TSX:ZNQ).

This ETF comes with a 0.39% management expense ratio (MER) and has delivered a strong 21.7% annualized return over the past five years – although remember, don’t rely on this to predict future returns.

The Nasdaq-100 Index (currency hedged)

One thing to keep in mind with Nasdaq-100 investments is currency risk. Since this index is made up of U.S. stocks, when the U.S. dollar rises, Canadian investors benefit. But if the Canadian dollar strengthens, it becomes a headwind, reducing your returns.

This happens because most Nasdaq-100 stocks trade in U.S. dollars, while Canadian-listed ETFs like ZNQ are priced in Canadian dollars. If currency fluctuations are a concern, there’s a hedged alternative: the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX:ZQQ).

ZQQ holds the same 100 stocks as ZNQ, including all the Magnificent Seven, but it uses financial instruments to cancel out foreign exchange risk. That means you get the Nasdaq-100’s returns without worrying about currency movements.

Like ZNQ, ZQQ has a 0.39% MER, making it a cost-effective way to invest in U.S. tech and growth stocks while keeping returns tied to the index itself, not the exchange rate.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Retirement

Don’t Delay Your Retirement: Your TFSA Can Match CPP’s Best Payout Today

| Puja Tayal

Before delaying your retirement for a higher taxable CPP payout, consider other tax-free retirement income options like TFSA payouts.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

Top TSX Retiree-Friendly Stocks to Own in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Amidst the volatility around Trump tariffs, these three retiree-friendly TSX stocks can provide stable income and resilient growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier TSX Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what stocks to buy with your new $7,000 TFSA contribution? Here's three top-tier Canadian stocks to look…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Retirement

RRSP Investors: Here’s How to Lower Your Tax Bill in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why most Canadian retirees should consider holding low-cost ETFs such as VSP in the RRSP.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

TFSA Growth Watch: 1 Dividend Winner for 2025

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock looks dirt-cheap with a swollen yield close to 4%.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in an RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is one of the best ways to create long-term income, and these stocks can help you on the…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

Retirees: 3 Top TSX Stocks to Consider Adding Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

These three top TSX stocks stand as excellent options for long-term investors seeking to gain exposure to inflation hedges.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

1 TSX Stock to Safely Hold in Your RRSP for Decades

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how you can use the RRSP to your advantage? Here are some ideas about how it can…

Read more »