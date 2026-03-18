3 Worry-Free High-Yield Dividend Plays for 2026

These three worry‑free, high‑yield dividend stocks can offer investors a stable recurring income stream backed by reliable performance.

Pembina Pipeline provides steady midstream cash flow, acting as the stable anchor to balance the higher yields.

Telus offers one of the market’s biggest dividends, supported by a defensive telecom business model.

Income investors are constantly seeking out high-yield dividend plays without added stress. The importance of that last part has increased in 2026, as market volatility continues to weigh heavily on the economy.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options for income-seeking investors on the market. This includes some high-yield dividend options that combine strong payouts and dependable, no-drama business models.

Here’s a closer look at a trio that can provide that and much more in this volatile market.

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Slate Grocery delivers reliable dividends from essential retail

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) is one of the most underrated and often dismissed high-yield dividend picks on the market.

Slate is a grocery-anchored REIT that serves markets in the U.S. More specifically, the REIT boasts a portfolio of over 110 properties that are situated in major metro markets.

Grocery-anchored retail properties are unique. They provide essential services that translate into consistent foot traffic and resilient sales.

For the business, this also means long-term leases and inflation-linked rent escalators, both of which drive revenue further.

Incredibly, even when the economy cools, grocery stores remain one of the most reliable retail segments on the market. In fact, during volatility, as households strive to cut costs, many will actually increase their grocery spending in lieu of eating out.

Another unique factor that weighs into the appeal of Slate are its secondary properties. Grocery-anchored retail sites often come with adjacent secondary tenants. These are the pharmacies, restaurants, and doctors’ offices that add to the overall foot traffic and revenue.

The result is an essential, recurring business model that provides investors with a monthly income stream. As of the time of writing, Slate offers an impressive 7.7% yield.

For investors seeking a high-yield dividend backed by essential real estate, Slate Grocery REIT is one of the most worry‑free options available.

Telus offers a massive yield with defensive appeal

Telus (TSX:T) represents another high-yield dividend offering for income-seeking investors. Telus is one of Canada’s big telecom stocks. This gives the telecom a unique advantage of offering one of the highest yields on the market, while also operating within a defensive business model.

Telecoms like Telus are considered beacons of stability. Regardless of economic conditions, subscribers still need access to their wireless service, internet, and TV. If anything, in the past decade, the need for a data connection has moved from an add-on to a basic necessity for households and businesses.

That necessity has helped Telus maintain steady subscriber growth, while also offering one of the best ARPU (Average revenue per user) metrics among the big telecoms.

In recent years, Telus has come under pressure from rising interest rates. This has led to the stock price retreating and the yield increasing.

As Telus shifted focus to the sustainability of that dividend and cost-cutting, the company recently announced it was freezing further increases to its quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, the yield on that dividend works out to a 9.1% yield. Despite that elevated yield, the company’s fundamentals are sound. This makes it an ideal option for income investors seeking a high-yield dividend addition.

Pembina Pipeline provides stable midstream income

Rounding out the trio of high-yield dividend options is Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL). Pembina is an excellent defensive anchor stock, offering a more conservative payout that’s backed by a long history of consistency.

Pembina operates a fee‑based midstream business, transporting and processing energy products under long‑term contracts. This model generates stable earnings that are less sensitive to commodity price swings.

Pembina’s portfolio also includes a diversified asset base that is focused on Western Canada.

The company’s impressive record of steady dividend payments goes back over two decades. Pembina has also provided increases to that dividend on an annual cadence for the past decade.

As of the time of writing, Pembina offers a 4.7% yield, making this a superb high-yield dividend for any well-diversified portfolio.

Final thoughts

The three stocks mentioned above offer a rare combination of high yields and defensive appeal. This makes them ideal for income-seeking investors at the moment.

Slate Grocery REIT provides essential retail stability, Telus delivers a massive yield backed by defensive telecom operations, and Pembina Pipeline acts as the reliable anchor with consistent midstream cash flow.

For investors seeking worry‑free income, this trio stands out as one of the most compelling high‑yield dividend combinations available today.