Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

These TSX stocks have solid earnings and reliable payouts, enabling investors to create a dividend fortune.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

When planning for retirement, consider various investment options. Among the options, dividend-paying companies remain popular for retirement portfolios due to their potential for income generation and ability to deliver steady capital gains.

Stocks, particularly those of fundamentally strong companies with a history of consistent dividend growth, can offer retirees a reliable source of income. In addition, they provide financial stability during economic downturns or market volatility. Furthermore, reinvesting dividends can significantly enhance your investments over time, paving the way for a financially secure retirement.

Thus, to start your retirement planning journey, here are two Canadian stocks to help you create a significant dividend fortune.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top stock for creating a dividend fortune. This integrated energy infrastructure company is a Dividend Aristocrat. To be precise, it has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Moreover, it has paid dividends for 70 years, returning significant cash to its shareholders.

Enbridge’s diversified energy infrastructure portfolio ensures resilient earnings and drives its distributable cash flows (DCF). Moreover, Enbridge’s investments in both conventional and green energy projects position it to capitalize on the growing energy demand.

Moreover, Enbridge’s payouts are further supported by its highly contracted cash flow structure, which insulates it from commodity price fluctuations. This stability allows Enbridge to consistently increase its dividend payout, unaffected by economic cycles.

Enbridge anticipates mid-single-digit growth in earnings and DCF per share over the long term. Moreover, it plans to increase its dividend in line with DCF per share growth. Further, Enbridge stock offers a high yield of 6.2%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s high system utilization, low-risk commercial arrangements, focus on optimizing its operations, and low-cost expansion opportunities will likely drive its DCF per share and payouts. Further, the company’s multi-billion secured capital projects and the recent acquisition of three U.S. gas utilities will support its growth and help generate predictable cash flows. These factors position Enbridge to consistently pay and increase its dividend in all market conditions.

Canadian Utilities stock

Investors seeking a dividend fortune could consider adding TSX utility companies. These stocks are known for their stable business models and consistent dividend payments. Moreover, they operate regulated assets, ensuring they generate reliable cash flow regardless of market conditions.

Among the leading utility companies, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock stands out for its incredible dividend growth history.  It has increased its dividend per share for 52 years, the longest streak among all TSX stocks. Moreover, it offers investors a generous yield of over 5.3%.

Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to continue growing its dividend in the future years. Its portfolio of regulated and contracted assets is expected to provide dependable earnings, supporting its dividend payments. In addition, the company is investing in expanding its regulated asset base. This expansion will boost its earnings, driving dividends.

Additionally, Canadian Utilities is focused on enhancing its energy infrastructure assets, which positions it well for long-term growth.

Overall, Canadian Utilities’s regulated assets, solid earnings, impressive dividend growth history, and reliable payouts make it a top stock to create a dividend fortune.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Here’s Why You Might Want to Claim CPP at 60 

| Puja Tayal

Are you considering claiming CPP at 60 but are worried if the decision is right? Consider these things before deciding…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Retirement

Take Full Advantage of Your TFSA: Growth Strategies for 2025

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two Nasdaq-100 index ETFs are great for maximizing TFSA growth.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Retirement

Don’t Delay Your Retirement: Your TFSA Can Match CPP’s Best Payout Today

| Puja Tayal

Before delaying your retirement for a higher taxable CPP payout, consider other tax-free retirement income options like TFSA payouts.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

Top TSX Retiree-Friendly Stocks to Own in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Amidst the volatility around Trump tariffs, these three retiree-friendly TSX stocks can provide stable income and resilient growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Retirement

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier TSX Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what stocks to buy with your new $7,000 TFSA contribution? Here's three top-tier Canadian stocks to look…

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Retirement

RRSP Investors: Here’s How to Lower Your Tax Bill in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why most Canadian retirees should consider holding low-cost ETFs such as VSP in the RRSP.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

TFSA Growth Watch: 1 Dividend Winner for 2025

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock looks dirt-cheap with a swollen yield close to 4%.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in an RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is one of the best ways to create long-term income, and these stocks can help you on the…

Read more »