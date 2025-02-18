Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

When planning for retirement, consider various investment options. Among the options, dividend-paying companies remain popular for retirement portfolios due to their potential for income generation and ability to deliver steady capital gains.

Stocks, particularly those of fundamentally strong companies with a history of consistent dividend growth, can offer retirees a reliable source of income. In addition, they provide financial stability during economic downturns or market volatility. Furthermore, reinvesting dividends can significantly enhance your investments over time, paving the way for a financially secure retirement.

Thus, to start your retirement planning journey, here are two Canadian stocks to help you create a significant dividend fortune.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a top stock for creating a dividend fortune. This integrated energy infrastructure company is a Dividend Aristocrat. To be precise, it has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Moreover, it has paid dividends for 70 years, returning significant cash to its shareholders.

Enbridge’s diversified energy infrastructure portfolio ensures resilient earnings and drives its distributable cash flows (DCF). Moreover, Enbridge’s investments in both conventional and green energy projects position it to capitalize on the growing energy demand.

Moreover, Enbridge’s payouts are further supported by its highly contracted cash flow structure, which insulates it from commodity price fluctuations. This stability allows Enbridge to consistently increase its dividend payout, unaffected by economic cycles.

Enbridge anticipates mid-single-digit growth in earnings and DCF per share over the long term. Moreover, it plans to increase its dividend in line with DCF per share growth. Further, Enbridge stock offers a high yield of 6.2%.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s high system utilization, low-risk commercial arrangements, focus on optimizing its operations, and low-cost expansion opportunities will likely drive its DCF per share and payouts. Further, the company’s multi-billion secured capital projects and the recent acquisition of three U.S. gas utilities will support its growth and help generate predictable cash flows. These factors position Enbridge to consistently pay and increase its dividend in all market conditions.

Canadian Utilities stock

Investors seeking a dividend fortune could consider adding TSX utility companies. These stocks are known for their stable business models and consistent dividend payments. Moreover, they operate regulated assets, ensuring they generate reliable cash flow regardless of market conditions.

Among the leading utility companies, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock stands out for its incredible dividend growth history. It has increased its dividend per share for 52 years, the longest streak among all TSX stocks. Moreover, it offers investors a generous yield of over 5.3%.

Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to continue growing its dividend in the future years. Its portfolio of regulated and contracted assets is expected to provide dependable earnings, supporting its dividend payments. In addition, the company is investing in expanding its regulated asset base. This expansion will boost its earnings, driving dividends.

Additionally, Canadian Utilities is focused on enhancing its energy infrastructure assets, which positions it well for long-term growth.

Overall, Canadian Utilities’s regulated assets, solid earnings, impressive dividend growth history, and reliable payouts make it a top stock to create a dividend fortune.