These three stocks all pay reliable and growing dividends, making them some of the best to buy now for consistent passive income.

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Building long-term wealth through passive income requires investing in high-quality dividend stocks that can provide reliable, growing payouts for decades. One of the best ways to ensure this is by choosing Dividend Aristocrats—companies that have demonstrated consistent dividend growth over the years.

Dividend Aristocrats are typically well-established businesses with resilient cash flow, making them ideal for buy-and-hold investors looking for steady income and long-term capital appreciation.

So, if you’re looking to boost the passive income your portfolio generates, here are three top stocks on the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats list to buy now.

A top Canadian stock with over a decade of consistent dividend growth

If you’re looking to boost your passive income while owning a stock that can also earn you significant capital gains over the long haul, Parkland (TSX:PKI) is a top choice.

Parkland is one of Canada’s largest fuel distributors and convenience store operators, with a growing international presence.

The company has a strong track record of expanding its operations through acquisitions, allowing it to diversify revenue streams and enhance profitability. Despite operating in the energy sector, which can often be volatile, Parkland’s downstream and retail operations provide stable cash flow, making it an excellent long-term income investment.

One of the main reasons Parkland is a top dividend stock is its consistent payout growth. The company has increased its dividend every year for over a decade, solidifying its status as a Dividend Aristocrat.

With the stock trading off its highs, it currently offers investors a yield of roughly 3.7%, providing investors with steady passive income. Furthermore, over the last five years, its dividend has increased by nearly 20%.

Plus, in addition to its dividend, Parkland is well-positioned for long-term growth, especially as it expands its renewable fuel initiatives, which should help drive earnings growth in the coming years.

Therefore, given its diversified business model and reliable cash flow, Parkland is one of the best passive income-generating stocks that investors can buy now and hold for decades.

A top financial stock for passive-income seekers

Another top dividend stock to buy now that can help immediately boost your passive income is Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC).

Manulife is one of the largest insurance and wealth management companies in Canada, with operations spanning North America and Asia. The company benefits from a diversified revenue stream, generating income from insurance premiums, asset management fees, and investments, making it an ideal dividend stock to buy and hold for years.

One of Manulife’s biggest strengths is its ability to consistently generate stable cash flow, even in uncertain market conditions. Furthermore, the company’s exposure to the growing Asian middle class provides a significant long-term growth opportunity.

In addition to its long-term growth potential, Manulife is one of the most reliable dividend stocks on the TSX. The company has been increasing its dividend every year for more than a decade now and currently offers a yield of roughly 3.8%.

So, if you’re looking for a reliable dividend stock to buy now and hold for years, Manulife is undoubtedly one of the best to consider

One of the best defensive growth stocks to buy now

Although Parkland and Manulife both have reliable and defensive operations, Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is one of the top defensive growth stocks on the TSX.

Jamieson is a leading manufacturer of vitamins, supplements, and other natural health products, that continues to benefit from the increasing demand for health and wellness solutions. Furthermore, the company has a long-standing reputation for manufacturing and distributing high-quality products and is constantly expanding its operations.

For example, Jamieson has been expanding into new global markets, particularly in Asia, where demand for health supplements continues to grow. This expansion provides significant growth potential, ensuring Jamieson’s ability to increase revenue and profitability for years to come.

Plus, in addition to its strong growth prospects, Jamieson is constantly increasing its dividend while maintaining a conservative payout ratio.

Therefore, with significant long-term growth potential, a current dividend yield of 2.6% as well as the fact that it’s increased its dividend by a whopping 91% over the last five years, there’s no question that Jamieson is one of the best Canadian stocks to buy for decades of passive income.