A Top ETF to Buy With $2,000 and Hold Forever

This Fidelity ETF offers a complete diversified portfolio in a single ticker.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Image source: Getty Images

If I’m going to buy and hold an exchange-traded fund (ETF) forever, I want to minimize the risk of missing out. That means I don’t want to leave any asset class out, just in case it takes off in the future.

So, I want an ETF that holds a bit of everything — global stocks across all sectors, government and corporate bonds, and even a small allocation to cryptocurrency.

Right now, only one ETF fits the bill: Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (NEOE:FGRO).

Here’s how it works and why it’s ideal for someone starting a portfolio with just $2,000.

How FGRO works

FGRO is an ETF of ETFs, meaning its underlying holdings are other Fidelity ETFs spanning various asset classes.

The majority of the portfolio — 82% — is dedicated to stocks from the U.S., Canada, and international markets. To further enhance diversification, these stocks are split into four equal investment styles: low volatility, value, quality, and momentum. This ensures balanced exposure across different market conditions.

Then, 15% of the ETF is allocated to bonds, which reduces risk and provides income. These bonds are diversified across government and corporate issuers from Canada and global markets, offering stability to the portfolio.

Finally, FGRO includes a 3% allocation to cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin. This small but strategic allocation adds an additional source of return without significantly increasing risk.

FGRO: Returns and fees

Historically, FGRO has delivered a very competitive return. Its blend of stocks, bonds, and crypto has produced a 13.14% annualized return over the last three years, making it a strong performer for a balanced growth-focused portfolio.

This ETF isn’t free, though. Like all funds, it comes with a management expense ratio (MER) — a fee expressed as a percentage of your investment. For FGRO, the MER is 0.42%, meaning if you invested $10,000, you’d pay $42 per year in fees.

The Foolish takeaway

FGRO is designed to be a complete portfolio solution — just buy it and forget about it. It holds stocks, bonds, and even a small allocation to crypto, covering nearly every major asset class.

There are very few gaps in its diversification. The only notable missing piece is commodities like gold and silver, but those are easy to add separately if you want them. For most investors, though, they aren’t necessary — FGRO already provides everything you need for long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

