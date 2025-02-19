Member Login
TFSA: 3 Top-Tier Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

Canadian stocks like Brookfield (TSX:BN) are looking good in 2025.

Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Are you planning to take advantage of the $7,000 worth of tax-free savings account (TFSA) contribution room that was added in 2025?
Is so, you should have a clear game plan for what kinds of assets you want to invest in.

If you are counting on your investment income to pay your bills, then low-risk index funds may be ideal.

If you’re saving up to buy something, then guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) are what you want.

If on the other hand you have high risk tolerance, then strategic bets on individual securities provide the highest potential returns (though with high risk).

In this article, I explore three TSX stocks that may be suitable TFSA holdings for enterprising investors.

Granite REIT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a Canadian industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in warehouses and other industrial properties. These types of assets tend to be good investments because they are fairly counter-cyclical compared to other REIT investments (there is always a need for warehouses).

One advantage that Granite REIT has presently is that it is pretty cheap. At today’s prices, GRT.UN trades at:

  • 17 times earnings.
  • 0.75 times book value.
  • 14.5 times analysts’ consensus estimate of next year’s adjusted funds from operations.
  • 12.5 times cash flow.

On top of that, the REIT has a 5% dividend yield, so there is considerable income potential here.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is Canada’s second largest bank. It is also one of North America’s cheapest large bank stocks, trading at around 11 times earnings. The bank got cheap for a reason: it took on a major fine last year and had a $430 billion asset cap imposed on it by the US Department of Justice (DoJ). However, the fine is in the past, and the asset cap might paradoxically help TD. Prior to the asset cap being imposed by US authorities, TD had been holding Charles Schwab stock, which has been trading around 20 times earnings lately. TD’s own stock is at 11 times earnings with likely similar growth prospects. To comply with the US asset cap, TD is selling off the Schwab shares and using them to fund a large buyback. This sensible capital allocation is likely to benefit shareholders tremendously.

Brookfield

Last but not least we have Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN). This is a Canadian financial conglomerate that trades at a discount to its sum of the parts valuation. Its net asset value, counting the market values of the company’s stock portfolio, partnerships and Brookfield Asset Management stake, less its debt, is about $155 billion or $98 per share. Yet the stock itself only trades at $87 per share. So we have an $11 discount to net asset value here.

I don’t mean to say that Brookfield is for sure undervalued because of this discount. For one thing, Brookfield Asset Management shares are quite pricey, trading at 40 times earnings. However, Brookfield companies have a lot of things going for them right now, such as a deal supplying clean power to Microsoft and over $150 billion in committed capital waiting to be deployed. Overall, I’m expecting big things from Brookfield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, Charles Schwab, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

