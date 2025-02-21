Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: Your Complete Guide to the $7,000 Contribution Room in 2025

TFSA: Your Complete Guide to the $7,000 Contribution Room in 2025

This year you get an extra $7,000 worth of TFSA room. You can use it to hold iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) tax-free.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

All Canadians who turn 18 or older in 2025 get an extra $7,000 worth of Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room this year. This room is a considerable addition to the total for most Canadians. You accumulate TFSA contribution room every year in which you are eligible to open an account. You do not need to actually have an account to accumulate room. So, if you’re just contemplating opening a TFSA for the first time this year, you may have more room than you think. In this article, I will explore the $7,000 worth of TFSA contribution room that was added this year and what it means to Canadians.

What the $7,000 number really means

The fact that an extra $7,000 worth of TFSA contribution room is being added this year does not mean that your TFSA contribution room is exactly that much. Your available room is the amounts added in all the years you were eligible to open an account, less contributions you’ve already made, plus withdrawals made more than a year ago. So, your TFSA contribution room varies quite a bit depending on your individual circumstances. However, if you haven’t contributed to a TFSA yet, your TFSA contribution room is pretty easy to determine. It is all the sums added in the years you were eligible to open an account, which can be determined using the table below:

As you can see, quite a bit of TFSA contribution room has been added since the account was created in 2009. Note that the amounts listed under “year to year” are annual figures, not cumulative totals. The cumulative amount for 2009 to 2012 was actually $20,000, not $5,000.

Using this information, you can determine how much TFSA contribution room you have accumulated. If you were 18 or older in 2009, you have accumulated $102,000 worth of TFSA contribution room to date. If you turned 18 last year, you have accumulated $14,000 worth of room. If you turned 18 in 2022, you have accumulated $26,500 worth of room. Of course, “accumulated” is not the same as “available”: your available room is affected by past contributions and withdrawals. To find out exactly how much TFSA contribution room you have today, head on over to CRA MyAccount. It has all the TFSA information you need.

How to invest your TFSA

Having explored the matter of 2025 TFSA contribution room, we can now proceed to the next logical topic:

How to invest the room you have.

There are two good options for all novice investors to consider:

Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) and index funds. GICs are bond-like investments offered by banks. They yield about 3.5% today, which is higher than the last reported Consumer Price Index inflation rate. Up to $100,000 worth of GICs are insured by the government, making them nearly risk-free.

Index funds are diversified stock portfolios that trade on the stock market. A good example of an index fund is iShares TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU). It is a low-cost ETF that tracks the TSX 60 Index — the 60 largest TSX companies by market capitalization.

60 stocks is a decent amount for diversification, which makes XIU less risky than most individual stock holdings. The fund also benefits from a relatively low 0.12% management fee and high liquidity (the more liquid an ETF is, the less you pay to market makers). These characteristics make XIU a fairly desirable investment. So, index funds are very sensible investments for novice investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in iShares S&p/tsx 60 Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Transform Your Money Goals Into Cash-Gushing Monsters With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is the perfect place to produce major income, and this stock could be the perfect pairing.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I expect this undervalued Canadian growth stock to stage a strong recovery over the long term.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Stock: Is it Time to Back Up This Telecom Giant?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers stock is one of the most battered telecom stocks out there, but is it a deal in the making?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a solid income investment with a history of steady cash distribution growth and long-term capital gains.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

These Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't let your TFSA collect dust. Invest in these stable TSX stocks and make bank again and again.

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month 

| Puja Tayal

Learn how to earn passive income with dividends. Discover the potential of Freehold Royalties and its robust business model.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks Every Single Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want the income without the worry, then these are the five dividend stocks every investor can easily pick…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Better Communications Stock: TELUS vs Rogers Communications?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TELUS stock's 7.4% yield vs Rogers Communications: High dividends or growth & margins? Pick your telecom play!

Read more »