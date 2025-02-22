Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA-Ready: 2 Low-Risk TSX Dividend Stars

TFSA-Ready: 2 Low-Risk TSX Dividend Stars

These safe, dividend-paying stocks could help your TFSA grow faster than you think in the long run.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Many TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) holders hesitate to invest, fearing that the stock market’s ups and downs could put their hard-earned savings at risk. But the reality is that not all stocks carry high risk. In fact, several fundamentally strong Canadian companies have the potential to provide steady growth, reliable dividends, and long-term stability, making them perfect for cautious investors.

If you’re looking for safe, income-generating stocks to maximize your TFSA’s tax-free benefits, dividend-paying stocks could be a great option. In this article, I’ll highlight two low-risk TSX dividend stars that could help you grow your portfolio while minimizing risks.

Canadian Utilities stock

The first safe stock that cautious TFSA investors can consider right now is Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). This Calgary-based diversified energy infrastructure company operates through its ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and ATCO Australia divisions with a focus on electricity and natural gas transmission, energy storage, and infrastructure solutions.

After climbing by 12.7% over the last year, CU stock currently trades at $33.99 per share, with a market cap of $7 billion. It also offers an annualized dividend yield of 5.4%.

Now, let me give you a quick idea about the underlying strength of its financial growth trends. In the third quarter of 2024, Canadian Utilities posted a 17.2% YoY (year-over-year) increase in its adjusted net profit to $102 million as its core business remained strong. The company also poured $414 million into capital expenditures last quarter, with the bulk going into its regulated utilities business.

To accelerate its financial growth further in the coming years, Canadian Utilities is focusing on high-quality growth projects, like its Yellowhead Mainline natural gas project, which recently hit a regulatory milestone. The company is also making big moves in hydrogen production, with the recent successful test runs of its one-megawatt electrolyzer devices in Edmonton and Calgary.

These developments, combined with its solid dividend history and resilient business model, make Canadian Utilities an attractive stock for TFSA investors who want growth and dividend income without high risk.

Bank of Montreal stock

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) could be another low-risk dividend stock worth considering in 2025. With a market cap of $102 billion, it’s currently the third-largest Canadian bank. With a long history of serving customers across North America, BMO provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and investment services. Currently, its stock trades at $140.97 per share and has an annualized dividend yield of 4.5%.

The bank reported a solid 34.7% jump in its net profit for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2024 (ended in October) to $2.3 billion, while a rise in the provisions for credit losses affected its adjusted net profit. Nevertheless, BMO’s revenue for the quarter stayed steady at $8.37 billion, showing that the bank is holding its ground despite macroeconomic challenges.

In my opinion, what makes BMO really attractive for TFSA investors is its focus on expansion and capital strength. Last fiscal year, it increased customer deposits by 9% YoY, which has strengthened its common equity tier-one ratio to 13.6%. With its reliable dividend payouts and solid financial position, BMO stock remains a strong choice for TFSA investors who don’t want to take unnecessary risks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Value Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

These five stocks all trade at compelling valuations, making them five of the best value stocks Canadian investors can buy…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Recover

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are the perfect pair for TFSA investors, especially if you're looking for growth in 2025.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Joey Frenette

Consider Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another fast-food stock for a juicy dividend.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Transform Your Money Goals Into Cash-Gushing Monsters With $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is the perfect place to produce major income, and this stock could be the perfect pairing.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Your Complete Guide to the $7,000 Contribution Room in 2025

| Andrew Button

This year you get an extra $7,000 worth of TFSA room. You can use it to hold iShares S&P/TSX 60…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I expect this undervalued Canadian growth stock to stage a strong recovery over the long term.

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Stock: Is it Time to Back Up This Telecom Giant?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers stock is one of the most battered telecom stocks out there, but is it a deal in the making?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a solid income investment with a history of steady cash distribution growth and long-term capital gains.

Read more »