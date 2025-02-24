Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » TFSA Success: Maximizing Your Investment Returns in 2025

TFSA Success: Maximizing Your Investment Returns in 2025

ETFS like the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE) can maximize your TFSA wealth.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Do you want to maximize your investment returns in 2025? If so, then investing in a tax-free savings account (TFSA) is the way you want to do it. Taxes are the number one drain on investors’ performance, and a TFSA lets you invest significant sums of money tax-free. If you were 18 or older at the end of 2009, you can contribute up to $102,000 to a TFSA for tax-free compounding. In this article, I share three principles for maximizing your TFSA investment returns in 2025.

Principle #1: Define your objectives

Before doing anything else in investing, you need to define your objectives. While high returns sound nice on paper, some investment objectives entail prioritizing low risk. Some financial plans and the risk/return objectives associated with them include:

  • Saving up to buy a house. Saving up to purchase a specific item on a specific date gives you liquidity needs, so low risk assets (i.e., GICs) are ideal.
  • Saving up for retirement. If you’re saving up for a retirement that you expect to happen far into the future, you can afford to take considerable risk.
  • Already retired and managing your investments to cover day-to-day expenses. Here you have liquidity needs like the person saving up for a house, but don’t need a massive lump sum on a specific date, so you can invest in a mix of risky and low risk assets.

As you can see, a rational person’s risk/return objectives vary considerably with his/her personal circumstances. So, be sure to consider yours.

Principle #2: Hold the right assets

Once you know basically the mix of risk and return you’re after, the next step is to pick asset classes that fit it. Some options include:

  • Treasuries. Bonds that pay interest and are sold by the government. Low risk.
  • GICs. Like treasuries but illiquid and sold by banks. Low risk.
  • Stocks. Little pieces of companies. Individually risky but considerably less so with diversification.
  • Index ETFs. Portfolios that trade on the stock market which give you the diversification benefit mentioned above.

Principle #3: Select the right securities

Once you know what asset classes you want to invest in, you need to pick individual securities within them. Picking a GIC is a fairly straightforward matter that your bank will walk you through. With equities, the matter is a bit more complex, but basically you’ll want to start with index funds.

Consider the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE). It is an index fund that invests primarily in the shares of emerging market companies; it has nearly doubled the return on the S&P 500 this year. The countries it invests in include China, India, and Brazil.

VEE is a good fund to mention right now because North American stocks are getting quite pricey. Canadian stocks not as much so as US stocks, although the TSX is arguably quite pricey given the constituent companies’ growth prospects. Emerging markets are cheaper than both Canada and the US. The VEE portfolio has a 14.8 P/E ratio and a 2.1 price-to-book ratio. Its companies grew their earnings by 15% on average over the last year. In exchange for this enticing combination of value and performance, VEE only charges you a 0.23% management fee. Overall, it probably merits a place in your diversified TFSA portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Still a Smart Buy in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks offer it all – growing industries that remain essential, plus high dividends. So what are you…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 5 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks on the market, but this dividend stock can provide a monthly income and…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge While it’s Below $60?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is down 8% in recent weeks. Is ENB stock now oversold?

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

2 Recession-Ready Dividend Stars That Could Shield Your Portfolio

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and another low-beta defensive dividend player could help your portfolio through tough times.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Absolute Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Jitendra Parashar

You can buy these low-risk Canadian stocks now and hold them in your TFSA forever to see your hard-earned savings…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR Stock a Buy While it’s Below $150?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 18% from all-time highs, CNR stock is fairly valued and trades at a discount to consensus price targets right…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Fortis Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is up 15% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »