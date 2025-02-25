Should You Buy SSR Mining Stock While it’s Below $15?

SSR Mining’s (TSX:SSRM) expanding reserves, new acquisitions, and focus on further exploration and resource development could help its stock soar in the coming years.

After four straight years of declines, SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM) is finally making a strong comeback in 2025. While global trade tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty have weighed on the broader TSX Composite Index, SSRM stock has defied the odds, surging 49% year to date — making it the best-performing TSX stock so far this year.

Now trading at $14.95 per share with a market cap of $3 billion and a 2.6% dividend yield, many investors are wondering whether SSR Mining stock still has room to run. In this article, let’s analyze its recent performance, financial health, and growth prospects to find out whether it’s still a great stock at below $15 or if investors should proceed with caution.

What’s behind SSR Mining stock’s recent rally?

One of the biggest possible reasons behind SSRM stock’s recent rally is its impressive production numbers across multiple mining assets. Even with the unexpected suspension of its operations at the Çöpler mine in Turkey, the company still managed to produce nearly 400,000 gold-equivalent ounces in 2024. That clearly reflects the strength of its other key assets, including Marigold in Nevada, Seabee in Canada, and Puna in Argentina.

Another factor that might have played a role in SSR Mining’s favour was surging gold and silver prices. With macroeconomic concerns and global trade uncertainties keeping investors on edge, demand for precious metals has remained strong of late. As a result, the company has also increased its gold and silver price assumptions for reserve calculations, boosting investors’ confidence.

A closer look at its financial numbers

Despite a 30% YoY (year-over-year) revenue drop in 2024, SSR Mining still managed to post a positive operating cash flow of $95 million in the fourth quarter.

However, there were some rough patches as the Çöpler incident weighed heavily on its financials. This incident led to $272.9 million in reclamation and remediation costs and $108.7 million in care and maintenance expenses. But if you look beyond these one-time charges, SSR Mining actually turned in an adjusted net profit of $57.6 million for the full year.

Why SSRM stock still has more to offer

So, does SSR Mining still have room to run while trading just below $15 per share? It sure looks like it.

Notably, the company continues to expand its reserves, having added 523,000 ounces of gold at its Buffalo Valley deposit, which should extend the life of the Marigold mine. And let’s not forget its recent announcement to acquire CC&V Gold Mine in Colorado. This deal, once finalized, will add another high-quality asset to SSR’s portfolio and could start generating strong cash flow.

Moreover, SSR Mining continues to focus on exploration and resource development at multiple sites. With promising projects in Saskatchewan and Turkey, the company has a solid pipeline of future opportunities. Given these solid long-term fundamentals, SSRM stock could continue to outperform the broader market and many of its peers in the years to come, making it an attractive buy below $15.