In addition to the U.S. consumer confidence report, more corporate earnings, especially from the banking sector, will remain in focus for TSX investors today.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, February 25

Canadian equities moved sideways on Monday, with investors balancing mixed corporate results and trade concerns ahead of the U.S. consumer confidence report. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session at 25,151 without any notable change from its previous closing.

As spot gold prices inched up to hit a fresh record high yesterday, shares of gold miners saw renewed buying interest. However, declines in other key sectors like healthcare, energy, and industrials kept the broader market in check, preventing the TSX from gaining traction.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of iA Financial (TSX:IAG) climbed by 4.6% to $132.91 per share, making it one of the top-performing TSX stocks for the day. These gains came after the Quebec City-based insurance and wealth management firm unveiled new market guidance at its 2025 investor event.

iA Financial’s new guidance highlighted its growth strategy in Canada and the United States, with the company targeting annual core earnings per share growth of over 10% in the medium term, and a core return on common shareholder equity of at least 17% by 2027. In addition, iA also expects its organic capital generation to exceed $650 million in 2025, with a dividend payout ratio between 25% and 35%. Over the last 12 months, its stock has risen 54.5%.

Eldorado Gold, NFI Group, and Triple Flag Precious Metals were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by more than 4%.

In contrast, Tilray, Celestica, TFI International, and Calibre Mining slipped by at least 3.9% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Calibre Mining, Manulife Financial, Great-West Lifeco, and Enbridge were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices trended downward in early trading on Tuesday, pointing to a lower opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today, with expected losses in mining stocks.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important U.S. consumer confidence report this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including EQB, Topaz Energy, Maple Leaf Foods, Tamarack Valley Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, Stantec, and Bank of Montreal, will release their quarterly earnings reports today, which will keep their stocks in focus.

Market movers on the TSX today